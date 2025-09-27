Broncos fans better start paying attention to these rising draft prospects

While GM George Paton and the Denver Broncos have continued to build the roster on either side of the ball, adding another youth-infused playmaker on the outside continues to look like a position of focus in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Things will certainly change as boards adjust, sources share news, and the college football season concludes, but here are three early names -- on each day of the selection process -- Broncos fans should keep on their radar as the fall progresses.

2026 NFL Draft prospects at WR for Broncos to have a close eye on

Day 1: Denzel Boston, Washington

Depth has been tested in recent years on the outside, and while Denver has invested resources into the position, the need for a true difference-maker on the perimeter remains as Courtland Sutton ages.

Enter Washington’s Denzel Boston.

At 6-foot-4, Boston offers the kind of size and length that naturally create mismatches against defensive backs. He emerged in 2024 with more than 800 yards and nine touchdowns, showcasing the ability to stretch the field while also being a reliable red zone target. His production has continued into 2025, with an impressive yards-per-catch average that highlights his efficiency and knack for chunk plays.

For a Broncos offense that has struggled to consistently generate explosive gains, that skillset is invaluable.

What makes Boston particularly intriguing for Denver is the way he complements the current group of receivers. The Broncos have speed elements and possession options, but Boston’s profile as a boundary “X” receiver would add a physical, downfield presence that defenses have to locate pre-snap.

He’s already proven he can win in the air, and while his game still requires refinement in the smaller areas, the foundation is there for him to grow into a top target.

The risks are apparent, as they always are with receivers projected early. Boston isn’t an elite burner, and he’ll need to continue developing his release package against press coverage to consistently create windows at the next level. Consistency game-to-game is another area where evaluators have wanted to see progress. Yet the upside is undeniable, especially when paired with a coaching staff willing to maximize his size and skill set.

For Denver, the calculus is straightforward. Passing up on high-ceiling perimeter receivers has often left them scrambling to piece together production from complementary players, and Boston represents a chance to break that cycle.

His combination of size, athleticism, and playmaking potential could give the Broncos another highly intriguing pass-catching option for QB Bo Nix to feed with targets.

Day 2: Chris Bell, Louisville

Bell offers a highly appealing mix of physicality, explosiveness, and untapped potential that make him a strong candidate for the middle rounds of the draft.

At 6-foot-2, Bell plays with a toughness and strength that smaller defensive backs often struggle to match. He isn’t just big; he also moves well — he possesses real speed to test teams over the top.

In 2024, Bell had a breakout season with Louisville, hauling in 43 passes for 737 yards and four touchdowns, good for 17.1 yards a pop.

For the Broncos, Bell could be a useful addition as he plays a different style than many of the receivers currently in their arsenal. He can function as a boundary threat or as a big outside target capable of funneling targets at all three depths. If Denver is looking for a ballplayer who can make an impact without being a “Day 1 starter” necessarily, Bell has a profile that fits that gap.

He has experience, he’s shown steady growth, and with continued refinement, he could push into a starting role.

Bell’s biggest strengths lie in his size-speed combination, his physicality at the catch point, and his ability to make big plays when targeted vertically or in open space. He’s not afraid of contact, and he doesn’t shrink when defenders try to contest. He has demonstrated that he can win downfield, create chunk plays, and be a dangerous threat with the ball in his hands after the catch.

However, there are caveats. His route tree and route nuance are still works in progress. He hasn’t yet shown full consistency in short-to-intermediate separation, particularly against tight coverage or press. Some games, he looks explosive; others, less so. The drops or miscommunications that show up occasionally are reminders that he’s not yet polished.

If Bell lands in Denver, he could begin as a rotational or complementary piece: perhaps a Z receiver or outside threat, working in on vertical routes, fades, deep sideline throws, and in two-receiver sets where his size and speed can stretch the field.

Snaps early on would likely come via situational packages and special teams work, then build toward more involvement.

Given his profile and based off of conversations with scouts, Bell is likely to hear his name called in the Day 2 bucket (second or third-round pick).

For the Broncos, using a Day 2 pick on him would represent a relatively low risk with good upside: you’d be getting someone who, with coaching, could develop into a boundary threat that demands respect, opens opportunities for the rest of the passing game, and helps in the red zone or contested catch situations.

Day 3: Nic Anderson, LSU

A transfer from Oklahoma, Anderson spent two seasons in Norman before making the move to Baton Rouge.

But before entering the transfer portal and signing with LSU ahead of the 2025 campaign, he exploded as a redshirt freshman in 2023 for the Sooners with 31 catches, 798 yards, and 10 touchdowns — an Oklahoma freshman record for TD receptions, and his yardage was second-highest in school history for a freshman.

Anderson’s 2023 season showed flashes of major playmaking ability, especially in stretch and big-play situations. He may not be ready to start day one, but he could offer solid rotational value early and push for a larger role.

Away from his obvious talent, and at his size (6-foot-4), the concern for teams at this point in the process is injury history: missing almost all of 2024 has raised red flags toward his durability and ability to stay on the field.