Broncos dubbed a trade destination for a declining offensive playmaker in 2026

The Denver Broncos figure to make at least one major move to bring in a playmaker on the offensive side of the ball, and I do truly believe there are a number of directions the team can take. With the Broncos having a wide open Super Bowl window, the time is now to make a splash move.

Whether it's via trade or a free agency signing, the team has to get more relaible weapons on the offensive side of the ball. If not, the team is going to fall short once again. Fortunately, the Broncos have a ton of resources to acquire someone and also obviously have a very appealing situation.

Well, this hypothetical trade does give the Denver Broncos a new offensive weapon, but it's simply not a good enough option at this point.

Bleacher Report names the Denver Broncos as a landing spot for RB Alvin Kamara

Here is Kristopher Knox in Bleacher Report on why Alvin Kamara could be a good fit for the Denver Broncos:



Given Kamara's age and price point, New Orleans can't expect to get more than a conditional late-round pick in return. However, they may not need to go far to find a trade partner.







The Denver Broncos may need a back to pair with RJ Harvey, as J.K. Dobbins is slated to be a free agent. Kamara, of course, spent a good chunk of his career under former Saints and current Broncos head coach Sean Payton.

Kamara will be 31 years old in the 2026 season and would carry a cap hit of over $18.5 million, which is simply way too high. He also had the least-productive season of his career, posting career-lows in rushing yards, rushing yards per game, yards per attempt, scrimmage yards, and total touchdowns.

He only finished with 657 total yards and one touchdown. He did have at least 1,100 yards from scrimmage in every previous year of his career and does boast over 12,000 yards and 86 touchdowns, but he's simply not nearly the player he once was.

And, despite his previous history with Sean Payton, this fit just doesn't make sense. The Broncos also used a second-round pick on RJ Harvey, who has a similar profile as a dual-threat back and is likely someone Payton views as his newest Kamara.

All in all, this trade would have been awesome three years ago, but Alvin Kamara just doesn't have much value anymore and really isn't someone who would have a legitimate, positive role on the Denver Broncos offense. This trade would be very underwhelming.