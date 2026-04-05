Broncos dubbed a top landing spot for another blockbuster offensive trade

The Denver Broncos did virtually nothing to begin the offseason until news broke of the major Jaylen Waddle deal. The Broncos traded multiple draft picks to land the stud wide receiver, and given how talented the offense already was, adding Waddle made this unit rather complete.

It would be a shock if the Broncos did not add at least two more notable players at running back and tight end this offseason, and with the 2026 NFL Draft rapidly approaching, the Broncos do have a shot to bring in some potential long-term prospects who could also contribute immediately.

Running back and tight end, along with inside linebacker, are the team's biggest remaining needs in what is otherwise an elite roster. You could argue that Denver is set to sport the league's best roster when the regular season rolls around, and they could take a massive step in that direction if they'd be able to pull off another major offensive trade.

Denver Broncos named a landing spot for Falcons' TE Kyle Pitts in a trade

In Bleacher Report, Moe Moton listed the Broncos as the first team in as a landing spot for Kyle Pitts in a potential trade:



"What if the Denver Broncos aren't done dealing yet?



A week into the new league year, the Broncos acquired Jaylen Waddle from the Miami Dolphins. They'll pair him with Courtland Sutton to field an intriguing receiver tandem that features size and speed on the perimeter.



With quarterback Bo Nix on a rookie deal, Denver can continue to add playmakers on the offensive side of the ball. Keep in mind that Waddle has a modest cap number of $4.9 million this year.



Entering his age-32 campaign, Evan Engram isn't the long-term starter at tight end in Denver. At this stage in his career, he's a serviceable pass-catcher but lacks a presence in the red zone. The nine-year pro has one touchdown reception in back-to-back seasons.



Pitts has struggled to find the end zone in his first five seasons with the Falcons, but his touchdown production is slowly trending in the right direction. Every year in the league, he's upped his season scoring total by one.



Perhaps Broncos offensive-minded head coach Sean Payton can unlock Pitts' full potential in a revamped offense."

Adding the talented Atlanta Falcons tight end in a trade would honestly be even more icing on the cake, and it truly would not feel like reall life if this move went down. Pitts, not yet 26 years old, was a first-round pick back in the 2021 NFL Draft, the same draft that both Waddle and Patrick Surtain II were in.

Pitts has played in all 17 games in four of five years, having a bounce back season in 2025 with 88 receptions, 928 yards, and a career-high five touchdowns. Through five years, Pitts has already amassed 284 receptions and 3,579 yards. The 6-6, 250 pound tight end is truly a 'one of one' player at the position, and he has dealt with some shaky years with the Falcons.

Atlanta revamped the operation this offseason, bringing in a new coaching staff and a new front office. While this team does sport the best roster in the NFC South and does have a path to winning the division in 2026, they've not extended Pitts and could be open to trading him away for the right price.

The Falcons do not have a first-round pick this year, and while I personally do not think Pitts would go for a first-round pick, he would surely cost a second-round pick and perhaps another sweetener in a potential deal.

At the end of the day, Denver's interest in Pitts could be nonexistent. They already traded multiple draft picks for Waddle, and this year's tight end class is quite deep, so Denver may have their eyes on one of the many draftable prospects.

However, if this team is truly commited to improving at tight end, acquiring Pitts would be the move. Evan Engram would likely be the player going back in a deal, and in that event, the Broncos would still obviously have to add draft picks as well in the package.