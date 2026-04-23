Broncos' dream NFL Draft class is practically staring Sean Payton in the face

The Denver Broncos will now embark on the 2026 NFL Draft in the coming days, and given the team's limited capital this year, there is only so much the team can do. However, that also leaves the door open for the front office to get involved with some major fireworks.

Denver traded its first-round pick to the Miami Dolphins for Jaylen Waddle, also including the third-round pick but swapping picks in the fourth round. The Broncos actually have some of the least NFL Draft capital in the league, but the roster is arguably the best.

And speaking of the draft, the Broncos ideal class is honestly staring right at Sean Payton.

Denver Broncos dream NFL Draft class is staring at Sean Payton

Trade pick 62 to the Atlanta Falcons for TE Kyle Pitts

There does seem to be a concrete possibility that the Atlanta Falcons trade stud tight end Kyle Pitts during the NFL Draft. As it usually goes, a team won't trade a player until they get an offer they deem acceptable, and pick 62 could be good enough. Atlanta does not have a first-round pick in this year's draft but do have some notable pieces

A Pitts' trade would make sense, as both Bijan Robinson and Drake London are key pieces that the team would perhaps prefer to keep. This could leave Pitts as the odd-man out. The tight end is a true Joker in every sense of the world. He is a 'one of one' athlete at the tight end position and does show flashes of wide receiver-like catching ability.

Standing at 6-6 and about 250lbs, with 4.4 speed, there might not be many people roaming this planet right now who are as athletic and big as Pitts is. A potential trade for the player could even include tight end Evan Engram, who was also billed as a Joker when he signed with the Broncos.

108. Jonah Coleman, RB, Washington

Jonah Coleman with the 108th pick continues this ideal draft haul for the Broncos. Coleman is excellent in pass protection and takes care of the ball well. Perhaps a David Montgomery-adjacent running back, Coleman isn't going to break away from defenders with pure speed. Instead, he offers tough, rugged running, pass protection, and really just does all of the dirty work well.

Coleman added into the backfield would also likely (eventually) reduce RJ Harvey to more of an RB3 role, in my opinion.

111. Kaleb Elarms-Orr, LB, TCU

Kaleb Elarms-Orr is a fun linebacker prospect from TCU and would be a stellar pick at 111 for the Broncos. He's got the raw athleticism for the position, and that's something you simply cannot teach. Elarms-Orr also already shows upside as a blitzer, which is perfect for Vance Joseph's defenses. Furthermore, he's solid in the open field as a tackler, and that has felt like an issue for the Broncos in recent years.

170. Travis Burke, OT, Memphis

Travis Burke might not be available for the Broncos at pick 170, but in this mock draft, he was. Burke is closer to seven feet tall than six feet, has started at both tackle spots, and is a flat-out mauler in the run game. The idea of a 'developmental tackle' would be great with Burke's name attached.

The Broncos have not taken a tackle in the NFL Draft since Garett Bolles back in 2017, and Burke is someone who does have all the tools, the size, and the length to be a future foundational piece on either side.

Picks 246, 256, 257 - Best Player Available

It's not that these seventh-round picks are unimportant, but when you get to be this late in the NFL Draft, teams are surely just hoping for players who can contribute here and there as depth options or emerge as key special team players. The Broncos should simply target the best players they have left on their board with the three remaining picks in the 200s.