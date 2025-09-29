Broncos defensive storyline against Bengals is too obvious to ignore

The Denver Broncos host the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 4, and this defensive storyline is simply too obvious to ignore. The circumstances were a lot different the last time these two teams played - it was Week 17 of the 2024 NFL Season, and the final playoff spot in the AFC was going to go to either Denver or Cincy.

The Broncos lost in overtime in one of the games of the season, but Joe Burrow and the Bengals were coming into that game on a hot streak and ended up winning five games in a row to end the season. Fortunately, Denver took care of business in Week 18 and made the playoffs. Now in Week 4 of the 2025 NFL Season, thigns could not be more different.

Denver is looking to get to 2-2 to closeout September, and the reeling Bengals are trying to not drop to 2-2 on the season, but with Joe Burrow hurt and likely out for the year, and with this game being in Denver, the Broncos could win this game by multiple touchdowns. If we dig just a bit deeper, we'll find a key defensive storyline too hard to ignore.

Riley Moss has a chance at revenge against Tee Higgins in Week 4 against the Bengals

Riley Moss broke out a bit in the 2024 NFL Season but missed a few games with a knee injury. Back in Week 17 against the Bengals, Moss was actually returning to the lineup for the first time since that injury, and the game simply did not go his way.

Pro Football Reference credits Moss with allowing 12 receptions for 118 yards and two touchdowns. The 141.4 rating in coverage in Week 17 of 2024 was one of the worst, perhaps the worst outing of his NFL career. Tee Higgins was simply embarrassing Riley Moss in Week 17, but at this point, it's pretty clear that the CB was not nearly 100%.

With this matchup here in Week 4 being a lot earlier in the season and Moss seemingly being close to 100%, it's worth wondering if he is thinking revenge.

The Bengals are starting Jake Browning at QB, and Browning is not close to Joe Burrow, so Moss may actually have a much better day in coverage, but Tee Higgins is no slouch and is absolutely going to get his chance. The Denver Broncos winning this game in Week 4 and Riley Moss having a strong day in coverage would be a perfect revenge dish.