Broncos defensive captain just made a declaration every fan needs to hear

The Denver Broncos really made a ton of strides this year, and in a span of just two seasons, this team went from a 1-5 start in 2023 to being on the doorstep of the Super Bowl in 2025. Had Bo Nix not gotten hurt, Denver is very clearly playing for a championship in February.

The bright side of the final couple of weeks of the season is that Denver nearly knocked off the Patriots despite missing a ton of talent and also have a ton of resources to make this roster even better. The Super Bowl window is only just going to get bigger for this team, ideally.

With Russell Wilson's dead cap off the books and potential for extra NFL Draft capital, along with Nix still being on his rookie deal, the Denver Broncos could go on a bit of a run here, and it's abundantly clear that the players feel that way. This defensive captain talked about this and made a declaration that everone needs to hear.

Talanoa Hufanga says the Broncos want to make this an era, not just a one-and-done deal

Talanoa Hufanga might have been one of the best free agency signings that any team made in the 2025 offseason. He was outstanding for the Denver Broncos this year and had this to say earlier in the week:

Talanoa Hufanga: “We’re not trying to make this a one-and-done deal. We’re trying to make this an era” — Zac Stevens (@ZacStevensDNVR) January 26, 2026

And the team should be able to make this an era. The Broncos, from top to bottom, might be in the best overall position of any team in the NFL when you consider the ownership, front office performance, coaching staff, roster, and quarterback.

The Broncos have the richest and most active owners in the NFL who have invested a ton into the team already, a front office that has drafted at a high level, an elite coaching staff that gets the most out of their players, a top-7 roster at worst, and a franchise QB right in the middle of his rookie deal.

What don't the Broncos have at this point? Beyond that, Denver should continue to become a free agent destination as well. The team has no issue paying for players, and the success is obvious. All in all, the Broncos should be able to get deep into the playoffs yet again in 2026. This team continues to trend in the right direction, and the players themselves clearly see that and have bought into the process.