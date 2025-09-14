Broncos' defense has an under-the-radar test in Week 2 against Colts

The Denver Broncos' defense does have to keep track of the deep Colts' weaponry, but they do have an unexpected test on top of that. The Colts have a strong supporting cast of offense. Not only is their offensive line strong, but they've got weapons like Jonathan Taylor, Tyler Warren, Alec Pierce, Michael Pittman, Jr, Adonai Mitchell, and Josh Downs.

It's honestly one of the deepest units in the NFL, and that isn't an exaggeration. Denver's defense is going to have their work cut out for them in Week 2, and while the Colts aren't projected to be very good in 2025, that doesn't mean they aren't talented.

Not only does Denver have to keep track of every weapon the Colts have, but the defense will also have another wrinkle to deal with as well.

Colts' QB Daniel Jones is a very mobile and athletic quarterback

Daniel Jones has simply not been a good QB during his NFL career, as he was cut during the season in 2024 from the New York Giants, finished the season with the Minnesota Vikings, and signed with the Colts in the offseason.

He's already on his third NFL team and has gone just 25-44-1 in 70 career starts. As a passer, Jones is among the worst in the NFL and is generally not a quarterback that opposing secondaries have to worry about, but the one key way he can beat a defense is with his legs.

In Week 1 against the Miami Dolphins, Jones ran for 26 yards and two touchdowns. He also added four first downs on the ground. Across his NFL career, he's rushed for 2,205 yards and 17 touchdowns, which averages out to 31.1 yards per game and 528 yards per 17-game season.

Simply put, the Broncos can't just pin their ears back and ask Jones to beat them with his arm - he can take off running, and in high-leverage situations on Sunday, the Colts could ask Daniel Jones to make a play with his legs, and the defense must be ready for this possibility.