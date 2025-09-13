3 unique stats that could be massive for Broncos vs. Colts in Week 2

When the Broncos' schedule was released, not many circled week two as a potential matchup with major playoff implications. The Colts' Week 1 domination of the Dolphins quickly changed that, making week two a fairly important stop on Denver's 2025 journey.

Denver and Indianapolis both turned in incredibly strong defensive performances in Week 1, with both units ranking in the top five in the NFL early in the season in the most important categories. The team has ruled out their starting corners, however, which can drastically change this matchup.

Offensively, the Colts picked apart a weak Miami defense last week, but their performance remained strong nonetheless. Questions remain whether it was something the Colts can duplicate last week's offensive performance, especially against a Denver unit that is poised to be one of football's best yet again.

With a suddenly huge matchup set to kick off in less than 24 hours, let's look at a few key stats that could provide some important insight into this week's matchup.

These three unique stats could decide the Broncos' week 2 matchup

RJ Harvey and JK Dobbins' combined 133 rushing yards in Week 1 marked Denver's highest total by a running back duo since Week 15 of the 2022 season.

One of the key stories of Denver's week one victory over the Titans was the health and explosiveness of Denver's rushing attack. RJ Harvey and JK Dobbins combined to rush for 133 yards, which is the highest rushing total of a Broncos running back duo since 2022. Oddly enough, the duo that week was Latavious Murray and Melvin Mack, two rather forgettable Broncos backs.

The Colts have a fairly solid secondary, and an overall impressive defensive unit. They might not have the starpower that the Titans had in T'Vondre Sweat, L'Jarious Snead, and Jeffrey Simmons, but the Colts unit is much deeper and embarrassed a Dolphins offense that still has their fair share of weapons. If the Broncos are going to leave Indianapolis with a victory, another 125+ yard combination from the Denver backfield could be necessary.

Daniel Jones' Week 1 performance was only the third time in his career that he has at least rushed for two scores and passed for one

Daniel Jones looked great in week one, but by most accounts, his performance was an anomaly. In the 71st game of his career, Jones notched just his third game with at least two scores on the ground and one through the air. Jones has only scored three or more times eight times in his career. Both of these stats should paint a clear picture that regression is likely, if not expected, from Jones in Week 2. Look for Denver to pressure Jones heavily and force him into early decisions. Jones, of note, also led the Colts to points on every drive of the game, something that had never been done in NFL history.

Denver's defense has 69 sacks in their last 18 games

Speaking of pressure, the Broncos have 69 sacks in their last 18 regular-season games. The Colts have done a fairly solid job protecting their quarterbacks the last few years, allowing just 33 sacks in the same amount of time. Denver got to Anthony Richardson just twice in their meeting last year, but pressure helped force a pair of interceptions. Adding everything together, expect the Broncos to try to get to Daniel Jones multiple times a drive on Sunday afternoon.