Broncos' QB Bo Nix has an obvious bounce-back game in front of him in Week 2

Bo Nix struggled in Week 1, but the Broncos' Week 2 game against the Colts is an extremely obvious bounce-back game. The Broncos' offense was not nearly are good as many of us thought it would be, but the second half did bring some promise.

RJ Harvey and JK Dobbins each had key runs in the second half, and you get the sense that Denver will work to establish the run a lot earlier than they did against the Tennessee Titans. Well, Denver being able to establish the run is going to open up the passing game.

And fortunately for Bo Nix and the Broncos' offense, the Indianapolis Colts are going to be a bit weaker on the backend of their defense, so a bounce back game could be on the horizon for Nix.

Colts are down two starting cornerbacks ahead of Week 2

Both Jaylon Jones and Charvarius Ward are out in Week 2, so the Colts are down two key bodies in the secondary.

Xavien Howard, Mekhi Blackmon, and Johnathan Edwards are the other cornerbacks who may have to step up here, and while Howard did play in Week 1 for the Colts, he didn't play at all in 2024, so he's still quite raw.

When Denver and Indianapolis played in 2024, Bo Nix tossed three interceptions, and it was one of his rougher games of the season. The blueprint is clear for the Denver Broncos, and while Saan Payton and Bo Nix might want to air it out early and often, the run game is simply more important.

Ideally, Denver establishes the run quite well and is able to throw the ball all over the yard in what could end up being a double-digit victory. The Broncos have a great chance to start 2-0 for the first time since 2021 with a win on Sunday.