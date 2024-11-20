Broncos decision to go against the trend proving to be the correct call
By Jack Ramsey
The Broncos offensive staff is old. Aside from Davis Webb, most of the Broncos offensive brain trust has gray hair, and have been around for well beyond a minute or two. Across the NFL, the league has been hiring younger and more inexperienced offensive coaches, and it has seen varying levels of results. In Houston, the Texans hired a former Pro Football Focus analyst with minimal coaching experience, and a year after being the NFL's worst team, they were in the playoffs. However, there are far more examples of this idea flaming out than working.
As for the Broncos, their staff is aged in experience and in experience. Led by Sean Payton, he has multiple offensive coaches with decades of experience, including but not limited to: offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi and offensive assistants Pete Carmichael and David Shaw. This was no accident; Sean Payton deliberately set out to fill out his staff with experienced offensive-minded coaches who have been around the block and seen a thing or two.
The Broncos coaching staff is working
His staff has worked with some of the game's greatest quarterbacks, head coaches, executives, and offensive players. The wisdom they have is beyond what you and I could comprehend. Payton's only true youngster in the offensive brain trust, quarterbacks coach Davis Webb, is becoming one of the NFL's bright young coaches and could be an offensive coordinator candidate soon.
The experience and wisdom of this Broncos staff is becoming more and more evident in the play of the Broncos offense every week. Bo Nix is quickly becoming one of the NFL's best and most consistent quarterbacks, the play of the offensive line is once again top-flight, the running attack is balanced and can come from any three of the Broncos' backs, and receivers such as Troy Franklin, DeVaughn Vele, and Marvin Mims Jr. have taken solid steps forward from the beginning of the year and are now legitimate weapons for Sean Payton to use weekly. Considering where the Broncos came from, being widely considered the worst roster in the NFL, all the credit in the world is once again
The Broncos staff has done marvelous work with the offense this year, especially in how they've handled rookie quarterback Bo Nix. As Nix becomes more and more comfortable in what they are doing in Denver, his play has taken off, and the Broncos are now in firm competition for a playoff spot in the AFC. In a world where the Broncos decide to break a decade-long drought from the playoffs, Sean Payton and his staff deserve all sorts of notoriety for what they accomplish, and just how impressive it would be.