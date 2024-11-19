Broncos may have made phenomenal decision making no moves at trade deadline
As frustrating as it was to see the Denver Broncos not making any moves at the 2024 NFL trade deadline, what was even more frustrating was the lack of production from the offensive weapons leading up to that point in the season. The Broncos have had a playmaking problem, not necessarily a talent problem, and passing on making any moves at the deadline may have unlocked something in a handful of players on the offensive side of the ball.
It's only been a couple of weeks since the trade deadline passed on November 5, but we've seen a clear "before and after" when it comes to the Broncos' skill players offensively. The coaching staff clearly took it upon themselves to make sure they were getting the most out of the players they had already invested in as opposed to slapping a bandage on the playmaker need, and the results have been impressive.
Broncos beginning to unlock playmakers after passing on moves at trade deadline
I want to take a look at a handful of specific players the Broncos have made a more concerted effort to get involved in recent weeks, which is both a huge benefit for the current season as well as the future of the team as we are clearly in the beginning stages of the Bo Nix era.
It starts with Courtland Sutton, who has been on fire ever since it was pointed out that he left the New Orleans Saints game without an official target. The Broncos have finally figured out a way to consistently incorporate Sutton in the gameplan and Sutton is making big-time plays. Sutton has at least 70 yards in each of the last four weeks and is averaging 58.8 yards per game this season.
That would be the most for him since his Pro Bowl season back in 2019.
Not only is Sutton starting to come on, but the Broncos are getting great contributions from rookie wide receiver Devaughn Vele, a 7th-round pick and borderline afterthought in the 2024 NFL Draft class. Even people who love the NFL Draft hadn't really heard of Vele going into the process.
Vele has been a chain-moving machine for the Broncos lately. He's got eight receptions in the last two games including his first NFL touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs. Vele has become a viable threat for the Broncos with some of the strongest hands on the team and tremendous body control working the sidelines.
What's perhaps most encouraging in recent weeks is the development of Marvin Mims Jr., the team's second-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. The Broncos saw Mims emerge as a Pro Bowl/All-Pro return specialist immediately but his involvement in the offense has been pretty scarce. He made a couple of huge plays early in his rookie year, and everyone wondered why he had pretty much disappeared.
The coaching staff vowed to get Mims more involved and they even decided to trade Jerry Jeudy away with the assumption being that Mims would take on a lot more reps and targets in the offense. Up until recently, that hasn't been the case, but the Broncos are finding creative ways to get Mims involved by lining him up out wide and in the backfield, putting him in motion, and manufacturing touches.
The Broncos have gotten Mims 12 touches over the last two weeks and have made a concerted effort to get the ball into his hands and let him make plays. After scoring his first touchdown of the season in the blowout win against the Falcons and racking up over 100 total yards (57 punt return, 53 on offense), it seems like Mims is on the right track.
The Broncos also got Troy Franklin another touchdown on a screen play against the Falcons. They benched Javonte Williams and then un-benched him, and he played a great game on Sunday vs. Atlanta. Audric Estimé is coming along. Jaleel McLaughlin continues to be efficient with his touches.
And the Broncos are set to welcome Josh Reynolds back to the lineup soon.
Not making any deals at the trade deadline felt like a major disservice to Bo Nix, who had clearly been progressing. But it turns out, the playmakers are making plays and Nix is elevating the talent around him by spreading the wealth.
Maybe the Broncos are just getting started...