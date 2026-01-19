Broncos could have two key offensive starters coming to the rescue soon

The Denver Broncos might not stand a chance against the New England Patriots without Bo Nix, but they also might win. We've seen backup quarterbacks play well in the postseason, and this is Jarrett Stidham's time to etch his name into some unique NFL history.

Nix broke is ankle near the end of the overtime period but did finish the game. The injury was known relatively soon after the game ended. If nothing else, the Broncos are playing at home and do have an extra day of rest over the Patriots, who also have to travel across the country and are banged up as well.

The Broncos are still pretty healthy given how deep into the season we are. Ahead of the AFC title game, the team could see the return of two key offensive starters, and this could come at the perfect time for the Broncos.

There is a chance that both Luke Wattenberg and JK Dobbins return for the Broncos in the AFC title game

The Denver Broncos have not had Luke Wattenberg in the lineup for a few weeks now, and have not had JK Dobbins in the lineup since Week 10. Wattenberg is eligible to return from IR this week, and Dobbins has been able to come off any time now.

Wattenberg's shoulder injury has been what has sidelined him, and Dobbins is working back from a foot injury. This would be massive for Denver's chances, as the team could see an instant improvement in the run game with the starting center and Week 1 starting running back in the mix.

And it's also going to be the formula for Denver to win the next two games - it isn't clear right now how much Jarrett Stidham can handle, so prioritizing the run is simply something that the team will do. The Broncos have not had much success running the ball since Dobbins left, so, logically, the entire rushing attack gets better when he returns.

It was long reported that JK Dobbins could return if Denver made the Super Bowl, but the window is open for a return two weeks before in the AFC title game. If the Broncos want to have the best chance at winning this upcoming game, getting these two key offensive starters back would be fantastic.

Only time will tell if Wattenberg and Dobbins can return, but there is a chance.