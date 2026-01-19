Broncos are undefeated when hosting the Patriots in playoff matchups

Like the good old days in the Peyton Manning and Tom Brady times, the number one seed Denver Broncos will host the number two seed New England Patriots at Empower Field at Mile High for the AFC Championship, and a ticket to the Super Bowl. In the Divisional round, the Broncos defeated the Buffalo Bills, while the Patriots beat the Houston Texans.

Yes, the Broncos lost their starting quarterback, Bo Nix, due to a broken ankle in the final plays of overtime against the Buffalo Bills on Saturday. Denver has a roster capable of winning key games such as this upcoming Conference Championship.

History tells that the Broncos could have a slight edge over New England despite having Jarrett Stidham, whom the Patriots drafted in 2019, starting at quarterback ...

Broncos are undefeated in the playoffs against the Patriots when the game is in Denver

Yes, you read it right. The Denver Broncos are undefeated all-time in the playoffs when hosting the New England Patriots at Empower Field at Mile High (previously Sports Authority Field and Mile High Stadium). There have been five playoff games between these two historic franchises. Denver has won four, while New England has one.

All four Broncos wins have been at home (1987, 2006, 2014, and 2016), while the loss was on the road (2012) in the Divisional round. The last two playoff matchups between these two were also AFC Championship games, the first three in the Divisional round.

This will be the first time in ten years that both the Broncos and Patriots will face each other in the Playoffs. Once again, Denver has a 4-1 win-loss record against New England, and all four wins were at home. Can this streak continue? Will the Broncos defeat the Patriots for the third consecutive time when facing each other in the playoffs?

This will be Sean Payton's fourth conference championship appearance (1-2), the first one with Denver, the previous three with the New Orleans Saints. On the other hand, it will be Mike Vrabel's second (0-1), the first one with the Patriots, the previous one with the Tennessee Titans.

The Broncos are set to host the New England Patriots in the AFC Championship game for a ticket to Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, on Sunday, January 25th, at 3:00 PM ET (1:00 PM MT). The game will be aired on CBS. Sadly, it will not be a 2024 draft class Bo Nix vs. Drake Maye matchup, but it still should be a good one. Jarrett Stidham will have a good chance to beat the team that drafted him.