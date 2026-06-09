Broncos could have 19 million obvious reasons to keep All-Pro offensive player

The Denver Broncos have a ton of high-end players on the team, and many of them play key roles for the team. This roster is filled with developing draft picks, slam-dunk free agency signings, and savvy trades.

This does force the team to have to make some tough decisions about certain players on the roster at some point. Two obvious ones the team had to decide on were the futures of Dre Greenlaw and John Franklin-Myers, for example. Those types of decisions will continue as well.

One of the team's more notable players is wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr, who is not only in the last year of his rookie contract, but also just changed agents, which feels rather significant. Well, his projected market value, if accurate, would make it impossible for the Broncos to say no to an extension.

Denver Broncos WR Marvin Mims' market value would be an easy decision for the front office to make

According to spotrac.com, Mims' market value is a three-year deal worth $19,493,661, which comes out to about $6.5 million per season. This would feel like quite the deal for the Broncos, right? Mims, only set to play in his age-24 season, has emerged as a dynamic weapon and elite return specialist with the Broncos.

The first draft pick of the Sean Payton era, Mims is a two-time Pro Bowler and one-time first-team All-Pro, but does also have a second-team All-Pro to his credit. Through three seasons, he's hauled in 98 receptions for 1,202 yards and eight touchdowns. He has 1,172 punt return yards and 1,249 kick return yards.

All together, he has 3,773 all purpose yards in three NFL seasons, which is great. Finding Mims' value, though, is tough. He's had limited run as a wide receiver, despite profiling as a legitimate threat at the position. When given the opportunity to actually be a receiver, he's taken advantage of it.

There are a ton of big-time plays on offense that Mims has been a part of, including that long touchdown against the Cleveland Browns in 2024, two big-time touchdowns against the Cincinnati Bengals that year, clutch late-game receptions against the New York Giants in 2025, and most recently, drawing a huge pass interference penalty against the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Divisional Round.

Furthermore, according to Pro Football Reference, Mims has a career passer rating of 109.4 when targeted, with just five career drops. His efficiency at the position is indisputable, but his usage is a bit odd.

This does make it difficult to find a legitimate value for the player, but Spotrac's value of about $6.5 million per year feels like a number that most fans would sign up for. Something that could be to Mims' advantage in 2026 is that Davis Webb is now calling the plays. If Webb has a say on the personnel during the game, which he should, Mims could see more snaps.

Across his three seasons in the NFL, he's played 38, 27, and 37 percent of the offensive snaps. He's never had a year where he's hit 400 total snaps on that side of the ball. He has blazing speed, excellent hands, and a 'clutch gene' that many players do not have. A potential three-year extension just under $20 million in total value would be a steal and would give the Broncos an obvious plan of attack.