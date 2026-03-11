Broncos could flip entire offseason on its head with one free agent move

The Denver Broncos are one of just three teams (at the time this post is being written) that has yet to make any outside additions in 2026 NFL Free Agency. It's one thing to claim that Super Bowls aren't won on paper in March, but it's another thing entirely to add nothing to a roster that was so close to winning a Super Bowl this past season.

The Broncos have not been as aggressive as the fan base hoped and expected this offseason, but they still have a chance to change the vibe of the offseason on a dime.

There are a couple of players available at the tight end position whose additions to the roster would send a clear signal that the Broncos are serious about winning it all and surrounding Bo Nix with proper talent.

Broncos could change the mood of the fan base by signing David Njoku or Dallas Goedert

It's expected that the Broncos are going to get tight end Evan Engram much more involved in the offense this coming season after a pretty disappointing first year with the team. Engram has game-changing abilities at the tight end position, and the Broncos simply didn't utilize him enough as a playmaker who could affect the middle of the field, and they didn't utilize him enough in the red zone.

In fact, just in general, the Broncos' utilization of Engram last season was horrific, and that has to improve under new offensive coordinator Davis Webb.

Even after bringing back Adam Trautman (and Nate Adkins), the Broncos should still be active in pursuing upgrades for the tight end position.

If they could find a way to sign either veteran Dallas Goedert of the Eagles or David Njoku of the Browns, it would be a huge upgrade in the passing game at that position.

The Broncos use a ton of 12 and 13 personnel sets (2 TE, 3 TE), and having better pass-catching options would at least keep defenses on their heels instead of giving a clear indication of what the Broncos were intending to do when they line up with a bunch of guys who are not threats to make plays as receivers.

We saw the Broncos utilize guys like Marcedes Lewis and Lucas Krull this past season at the tight end position, as clear of an indicator as you will see that the team desperately needs upgraded overall talent at the position.

Goedert and Njoku are both veterans who not only bring needed experience to the position, but are dynamic weapons in the passing game. And they can be utilized alongside someone like Evan Engram, not at his expense.

Goedert had 11 touchdown catches for the Eagles just last season, and Njoku has 9 combined touchdowns over the past two years. And perhaps more than anything, signing one of those two players would, at the very least, be an indication that the team is serious about upgrading the roster overall.

Running it back is fine, but prove you believe in the roster you have by fortifying your depth and raising the talent everywhere you possibly can. Especially at positions of weakness.