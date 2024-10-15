Broncos could elevate Bo Nix with two obvious trade deadline moves
The NFL trade deadline is less than one month away (November 5) and you never know when big deals are going to be made. The New York Jets struck a deal with the Las Vegas Raiders for star receiver Davante Adams. The Buffalo Bills made a deal with the Cleveland Browns for receiver Amari Cooper. Why wouldn't the Denver Broncos get in on the action if the price is right?
This year's NFL trade deadline seems like it could be a little more active than in years prior. There are usually a lot more rumors than substance revolving around the NFL trade deadline, but the fact that Davante Adams and Amari Cooper have been traded indicates we could be up for a little more action.
Even though those are probably the biggest names getting dealt at this point.
The Broncos should be buyers at the NFL trade deadline, again -- if the price is right. Why should they be buyers? The answer is simple -- this organization is invested in Sean Payton, and Sean Payton has hitched his wagon to quarterback Bo Nix.
Broncos need to get QB Bo Nix some help at the 2024 NFL trade deadline
There are two moves, in particular, that could really help the Denver Broncos' offense and a young quarterback like Bo Nix. Obviously, the team has struggled in the "playmaking" department this season and the offensive weaponry is nothing to write home about at this point. The Broncos could look to a potentially loaded trade block at the offensive skill positions to upgrade their receiver and tight end positions.
To be even more specific, a couple of names that could really make sense for the Broncos should they become available for the right price are Panthers wide receiver Diontae Johnson and Browns tight end David Njoku.
The Browns have already started selling (trading Cooper to Buffalo) and Njoku could be another piece potentially on the move. That's purely speculation at this point, but if they are selling, then any player could be availble for the right price.
The Panthers have yet to begin selling, but they've already benched Bryce Young and Johnson is not expected to remain there beyond 2024. Getting Johnson in the building now could give the Broncos a leg up on re-signing a player who would give Bo Nix a tremendous boost as Johnson gets open quickly and can make plays after the catch.
Njoku is another player who really excels after the catch as well as at the catch point. He could give the Broncos a viable weapon in the passing game at tight end where none currently exists.
Now, let's be clear about something -- these are borderline pie in the sky ideas as far as in-season trades are concerned. This kind of stuff doesn't always just happen, and the last time the Broncos made a prominent acquisition at the trade deadline was...well, does anyone remember? Vernon Davis in 2015?
With that being said, the rationale and justification for making moves to acquire players -- regardless of record -- is simple. The Broncos believe they have their franchise quarterback in Bo Nix. In that case, you do whatever it takes to surround him with talent.