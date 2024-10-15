Broncos could steal another player from the Jets after Davante Adams trade
The New York Jets traded for WR Davante Adams on Tuesday, so that could pave the way for the Denver Broncos to make another trade with the team? To the surprise of no one, the Jets have Davante Adams on their team. It wasn't a shock that this deal went down, and even though the Jets are now 2-4 on the season, they truly have no choice but to go all-in with Aaron Rodgers.
With Adams now on the Jets, that gives them all of Adams, Garrett Wilson, and Allen Lazard as their top three targets. And after the Jets completed this trade, news broke about another one of their wide receivers:
The Broncos should fire up trade talks once again with the Jets
The Denver Broncos made two trades with the Jets this past offseason, acquiring DE John Franklin-Myers and QB Zach Wilson. The trade for Franklin-Myers was a lovely move, as JFM has been a welcome addition to the team's DL.
Zach Wilson is a fun backup option who put some nice stuff on the field during the preseason, and I believe the Broncos want to keep Wilson around as the QB2 in 2025 and beyond. Well, with this piece of news breaking, the Broncos should get in on it. Mike Williams isn't some game-breaking wide receiver at this point, but it's now out there in the open that the Jets are going to make him available for trade.
It'll cost the Denver Broncos virtually nothing to trade for Mike Williams, and the team must add another playmaker. The unit is just among the worst in the NFL no matter how you slice it, so any competent player would be a huge addition. Mike Williams has two 1000-yard seasons under his belt when he was with the LA Chargers and is an excellent jump-ball threat.
I understand that you may be in the camp of the Denver Broncos not needing to make any sort of move with their draft capital, but developing Bo Nix has to be their top priority, and Mike Williams can help with that only if it's temporary. Denver shouldn't be afraid to add a player or two at the deadline, and while you may not want to hear it, this team is currently right in the thick of the AFC playoff race.
The conference isn't nearly as good as some thought it was coming into the season, and with the Broncos surely better in 2024 than most thought, they could be a frisky team down the stretch, but they won't get there without making a move like this.