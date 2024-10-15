Broncos' DE Zach Allen needs more attention for the season he's had in 2024
Denver Broncos' defensive end Zach Allen is playing out of his mind in 2024, and the player deserves way more attention for the year he's having. The jury was out when the Broncos effectively replaced departed defensive end Dre'Mont Jones with Zach Allen, but at this point, it's never been more clear that Denver made the right move here.
Not only was Zach Allen very good in 2023, but he's taken his game to another level in 2024 and is someone that must now be in the conversation for one of the best defensive players in the NFL. He's been that good this year and we're over a third of the way done with the season.
Zach Allen is having an All-Pro season, and if he can keep this up, it'll be interesting to see the kind of recognition that comes his way. Check out what he's on pace for through six games in 2024:
Zach Allen's production this year is almost not believable
This would be insane production from a pure EDGE rusher, let alone for a defensive end. Zach Allen has played every year of his NFL career for Vance Joseph within his defenses, so that's something that's surely helped him develop into the player he is.
According to ESPN's numbers, Zach Allen ranks first among all defensive tackles in pass rush win rate this season. Not only is reaching double-digit sacks impressive for an interior player, which is what he's on pace for, but he's on another level with his production in racking up the tackles for loss and QB hits.
He's been a one-man wrecking crew this year and is playing himself into a second contract with the Denver Broncos. He signed a three-year deal last year, so he'd have one more year left on his deal entering 2025. I don't see how Denver doesn't extend him further next offseason unless something notable changes.
And frankly, Zach Allen should be in the Defensive Player of the Year conversation at the moment. The Broncos have one of the best defenses in the NFL, and Zach Allen has arguably been the best player for the team on that side of the ball.
We are watching this player ascend to new levels before our eyes, and it's not outrageous to suggest that he's the best of the best at his position in 2024. This was a stellar free agency move by the Denver Broncos. Can Zach Allen keep this up?