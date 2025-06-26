Broncos could be ahead of the curve with this decision (and it's going unnoticed)

The Denver Broncos definitely made some forward-thinking roster moves this offseason, and this one isn't really talked about a whole lot.

The Broncos fielded the best DL in the NFL in 2024, as they led the league in sacks and were one of the best at stopping the run as well. Fortunately, the entire starting DL is expected to return, as DJ Jones and Jonathon Cooper both got new contracts, and all of Zach Allen, Nik Bonitto, and John Franklin-Myers are in the final year of their deals.

It's not likely, unfortunately, that Allen, Bonitto, and JFM all get deals, but the Broncos did seem to prepare for that with one of their 2025 NFL Draft picks, and given his current skillset, this move could also benefit them in the present.

Denver drafting DE Sai'vion Jones was a genius move

Sai'vion Jones was honestly a great pick by the Denver Broncos. He's a defensive end and does have very similar measurables to Franklin-Myers. He turns just 22 years old on July and does come with some qualities that you simply can't teach in the NFL - he's incredibly tough and plays with an insanely high motor.

With that said, he is a developmental prospect and could see a handful of snaps here and there in some pass-rush packages. Well, when you consider that Franklin-Myers is a free agent in 2026 and also consider just how good of a player he is, Denver can't just let him leave in free agency next year for nothing, right?

Right.

Sai'vion Jones could be the team's long-term option to replace Franklin-Myers along the defensive line, but in the present, he could also contribute as some high-end depth and as someone who could still get chances to rush the passer. It's draft picks like this that show me, at least, that Denver understands what it takes to build for the present and future.