Broncos' continuous penalty problem again on display in Week 8 win

The penalties are still a massive problem for the Denver Broncos, and now that the team is about at the halfway point of the season, it's worth wondering if this is even going to get fixed. The Broncos blew out the Dallas Cowboys at home in Week 8 and not only win their fifth game in a row, but also continue their league-leading home winning streak.

Denver again stands at the top of the AFC West, as they keep winning, as no matter what the Kansas City Chiefs do in Week 8, the Broncos will still be in first place. The offense finally got going for the entire game, and to be fair, the Cowboys' defense was extremely banged-up coming into this one.

But the Broncos also did what they were supposed to do against a banged-up defense. The offense scored multiple touchdowns in each half on Sunday, and QB Bo Nix tossed four touchdown passes himself. However, until the penalties get cleaned up, the Broncos are not going to emerge as a contender.

The Broncos had another seven penalties in their win over the Dallas Cowboys

The Broncos committed another seven penalties for 42 yards, but if it's any consolation, the Dallas Cowboys had nine for eighty yards. This feels like a weekly recurrence at this point, and unless this team gets them cleaned up down the stretch, you don't get the sense that Denver is going to be good enough to emerge as a contender.

Denver has seen a ton of offensive drives get cut short by penalties, and the defense has allowed countless first downs due to penalties. Despite all of the infractions, Denver is 6-2 on the year and owns one of the best records in the NFL.

But would this team be undefeated if they had cut down on a few penalties here and there? How much easier would things be on the field if they committed two or three fewer penalties a game? There is a lot to be positive about after this win, but the penalties continue to be a huge negative.