Broncos continue to display growth in key area after improbable Week 7 win

The Broncos are now 5-2 on the season and are in sole-possession of first place in the AFC West. With the LA Chargers losing in Week 7, they fall to 4-3 and bump Denver up to the top. Denver was shutout by the New York Giants heading into the fourth quarter and were about to join the Chargers and a slew of other NFL teams at 4-3.

Denver made more fourth quarter magic happen and are now riding a four-game winning streak. Coming into the 2025 NFL Season, many were wondering if the Broncos could take that next step and emerge as a true contender, as some criticized the team for only beating up on bad teams and also took note of their poor record in one-score games back in 2024.

Believe it or not, despite the sloppy wins, Denver is actually showing improvement in a key area and are trending in the right direction to be a huge threat in the AFC when the playoffs arrive.

Denver wins third one-score game in a row, move to 4-2 overall in 2025

All of a sudden, Denver is turning into quite the strong team in one-score games. Their fourth win in a row also gives them their third one-score win in a row. In total, Denver has won four of their six one-score games this year, dropping two to the LA Chargers and Indianapolis Colts, and that loss against Indy honestly looks pretty good given how well they have played this year.

Denver's one-score wins are the following:



Week 1: 20-12 against Tennessee

Week 5: 21-17 against Philadelphia

Week 6: 13-11 against New York (A)

Week 7: 33-32 against New York (N)

I understand if people in Broncos Country aren't super comfortable with some of Denver's one-score wins this year, as they really should have blown out the Titans, Jets, and Giants, but if Denver had lost to any of those teams, the conversations would be much different.

Denver is now just one of seven teams with at least five wins approaching Monday Night Football and are in first place in the AFC West as the midseason approaches. Over their next four games, Denver faces the Dallas Cowboys, Houston Texans, Las Vegas Raiders, and Kansas City Chiefs.

Splitting these four games gets Denver to 7-4 at the bye, but winning three of four is absolutely possible and would leave Denver at a very strong 8-3 record heading into their Week 12 break.