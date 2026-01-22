Broncos coach Sean Payton just had a mic drop moment fans will love

The Denver Broncos are in a historic situation, as the team is hosting the AFC title game, but will have to progress through the rest of the 2025 NFL Season without Bo Nix, who broke his ankle in overtime in the team's Divisional Round win over the Buffalo Bills. That all of a sudden thrust Jarrett Stidham into the lineup as the starting QB.

Denver is going to come out swinging, and if the Divisional Round is any indication, the team isn't going away quietly. Once again, this team trailed late in the fourth quarter and needed a comeback to take the lead, and it's another one-score victory for the team.

With just two more wins away from a Super Bowl title, we can only imagine how the players and coaches are feeling, Well, it seems like head coach Sean Payton is extremely confident. In speaking to the media on Wednesday, Payton sent a very bold, direct message to Broncos Country, and fans will love it.

Sean Payton just told Broncos fans that they'll have two weeks off

Here is Sean Payton, confident as ever, talking to the media while speaking to the fans after Wednesday's practice:

Sean Payton on a message to #Broncos fans this week: “They’re going to have a lot rest after this one. Two weeks.” — Parker Gabriel (@ParkerJGabriel) January 21, 2026

There you have it. This is either going to be one of the most legendary quotes in the history of the Denver Broncos, or one of the most embarrassing. The Patriots come to town, and this team won 14 games in the regular season for a reason. They sport one of the most well-rounded squads in the league and are well-coached top to bottom.

It's not going to be an easy game for Denver, but if it's any consolation, the Buffalo Bills were probably the toughest remaining matchup for the Broncos on defense. The Pats shouldn't be able to bully Denver on the ground like the Bills did.

And Patriots' second-year QB Drake Maye has been a bit sloppy this preseason, as he's been sacked 10 times, has fumbled six times, and has thrown two interceptions. Sean Payton is always going to be this confident - it's part of who he is.

Payton has definitely rubbed people the wrong way with the things he's said, and this could yet another 'win' for Payton if the Broncos can go out on Sunday and get the victory. Denver has hosted the Patriots in the 2013 and 2015 AFC title games, and has won both of those matchups.