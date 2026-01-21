Bo Nix sends emotional message to Broncos Country in first statement since injury

For the first time since we saw him gutting out an on-field interview with CBS Sports' Tracy Wolfson after the team's win against the Buffalo Bills, Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix has issued a statement.

Nix suffered a season-ending ankle injury in the late stages of the team's 33-30 overtime win against the Buffalo Bills, a game in which he not only threw three touchdown passes, but also set the team up for the game-winning field goal with his passes to Courtland Sutton and Marvin Mims Jr. that drew pass interference penalties.

Nix's message to Broncos Country is full of emotion and confidence that the team can continue to climb without him on the field.

Bo Nix sends Broncos Country an emotional, heartfelt message after ankle injury

Bo Nix’s message on IG:



Called his injury “some of the most devastating football news I’ve ever received”



“I couldn’t be more confident in Jarrett” pic.twitter.com/EDctysMNCQ — Zac Stevens (@ZacStevensDNVR) January 21, 2026

"I can't express how much this team and organization mean to me and how much I believe in them. I couldn't be more proud of our guys. I couldn't be more confident in Jarrett. And I couldn't be more excited for what's next."



- Bo Nix (via Instagram)

Nix ended his message by stating that this moment is only the beginning, and that he and the team are going to keep "climbing higher".

He called the whirlwind of emotions after beating the Bills in the playoffs and learning of his ankle injury "some of the most devastating football news" he's ever received, and you can't blame him. This is a guy who has dealt with ankle injuries in his past, both in high school and at the college level. Now in the NFL.

Sean Payton actually joked earlier in the week that he told Bo when he found that out, if he had known that information previously he wouldn't have drafted him. Of course, Payton was just using humor to lighten up the mood, because the opposite is true. Payton loves his quarterback, and Nix is in the right spot.

Meanwhile Nix is joining the rest of Broncos Country in rallying around backup quarterback Jarrett Stidham, who also took the podium for the first time since the injury news broke. Stidham has a chance to etch his place in Denver Broncos history with a big performance in the AFC Championship Game, but he won't be doing it alone.

The Denver defense is going to have to step up in a big way. The playmakers need to come through for the QB. The offensive line has to be as stout as ever. And Sean Payton has to put his quarterback in a position to succeed.

It's all right there in front of the Broncos, who won't have Nix out there on the field, but his absence can be a driving force for the team to finish strong.