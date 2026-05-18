Broncos coach Sean Payton can cement Hall of Fame career if he does this in 2026

Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton is already among the best in the history of the game and is moving up the ranks in team history. Payton is already sixth in Broncos history in wins among head coaches and can shoot even further up the leaderboard with another strong season this year. The Broncos have seen their win total improve over Payton's first three years, but that will likely end in 2026, unless the Broncos win 15 or more games this year.

Payton obviously had an illustrious career with the New Orleans Saints before being traded to the Broncos, but he has only proven how great a coach he is since coming to Denver. He took the ultimate gamble at quarterback, possibly even the biggest in NFL history at that position.

He cut Russell Wilson, taking on record dead cap hit, and drafted the often-debated Bo Nix as the heir apparent to the role. All they have done is win 25 games over two years, making the playoffs both seasons. Over the same amount of time, Wilson has spent a little under a season as a starter between two teams, seen more time as a backup, and been relegated to the bottom of the depth chart for the Giants, and is now a free agent.

Payton has cemented his status as one of the best coaches of this generation, but most still see him on the outside looking in at the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. Payton is far from done coaching, but could finally put a stamp on his candidacy if he can pull off this tough feat in 2026.

Sean Payton can finalize his ticket to Canton if the Denver Broncos win an AFC title in the 2026 season

The Denver Broncos came just short of winning the AFC Championship last year, but a break to Nix's ankle and a brutal turnover by Jarrett Stidham kept them from knocking off the Patriots in a heartbreaking 10-7 loss at home. It left a sour taste in the mouths of Broncos fans across the country, and there is reason to hope for a return to the game and to punch their ticket to the Super Bowl in 2026.

If the Broncos can win the 2027 edition, it would do a great deal for Payton's Hall of Fame case.

If the Broncos win the AFC Championship next year, it would be Payton's first with the Broncos; he would become the sixth coach in Broncos' history to take the team to the Super Bowl. Additionally, he would become just the eighth coach in NFL history to take two different franchises to the league's final game, and would be just the fourth to take a team from each conference.

Joining such a short but prestigious list would be a historic accomplishment for Payton and would all but cement his status as a Hall of Fame-caliber coach. He has already put himself in the upper echelon of Broncos coaches and is already the best coach in the history of the Saints.

The AFC figures to be wide open this year, and the Broncos are expected to be one of the better teams in the conference. If they can live up to their potential, it could help Payton start putting the bows on an incredible career.