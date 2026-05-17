NFL sending Broncos on a ridiculous rollercoaster with 2026 schedule

It's no secret that the Denver Broncos will have their hands full this upcoming season after the release of their 2026-2027 schedule. That leaves the question: What exactly is it that's leaving their hands full?

Well, when you finish with a 14-win season, a division title, and a conference championship game appearance, you will be treated the following season accordingly. Expectations will be high, and you will not see many favorable matchups the following year.

Alongside their usual division rivals twice per season, the Broncos will face the NFC West and the AFC East. As well as each of the first-place finishers from last season in the AFC South and North, and the NFC South.

With the dust settled, let's take a gander at the units the Broncos will face over the course of next season.

Where the Denver Broncos may feel and find the exploitations in 2026

Los Angeles Rams, Offense, Week 3: Brutal

There aren't many offenses a defense would like to face less than one with the reigning MVP, Matthew Stafford, and his plethora of weapons. Coached by offensive mastermind Sean McVay, and his ability to take over a game using 13 personnel.

The Rams' offense averaged a league-leading 30.5 points per game last season, scoring 518 total points across 17 games. Wide receivers Puka Nacua and Davante Adams were a weekly headache for opposing defenses, combining for 2,504 receiving yards and 24 touchdowns. Running back Kyren Williams accumulated 1,533 yards from scrimmage as well. It's simple: The Rams' offense has little to no weaknesses.

Nik Bonitto and the Broncos' pass rush will have to come alive in order to limit Stafford and their passing attack. The secondary, alongside Pat Surtain II, will have its hands full with Nacua and Adams, to say the least. Week 3, Sunday Night Football will be a must-watch.

Miami Dolphins, Defense, Week 13: Good

If you can name more than five starters on the Dolphins' defense, consider yourself a football fanatic. While this defense should be pretty bad in 2026, the approach Miami took to kickstart their rebuild, in foresight, seems like the correct move.

The Dolphins' defense allowed just under 25 points per game last season, which ranked 24th in the league. While the statistical side of the defense wasn't bottom of the barrel for Miami last season, it's safe to say that after the amount of roster turnover they've endured during the off-season, they will likely be a bottom-end unit. The lack of difference makers is a serious problem heading into next season.

While nothing in this league is guaranteed, offensive coordinator Davis Webb and the Broncos should be licking their chops come December 6. It could provide Denver an opportunity to light up the scoreboard and make fantasy owners happy.

Seattle Seahawks, Defense, Week 6: Brutal

The Seahawks hoisted the Lombardi Trophy for a reason last season: Mike Macdonald and his elite defense. They allowed 17.2 points per game, which ranked 1st in the league, followed by 48 sacks and 18 interceptions. You could feel their impact on defense from the couch in your living room.

Although Seattle's defense lost some key pieces in free agency, it still has the depth and experience to run it back as the league's best in 2026. A secondary led by newly paid cornerback Devon Witherspoon, a front seven by linebacker Ernest Jones IV, and a defensive mastermind in Mike Macdonald, will cause a lack of sleep throughout the week for offensive coordinators.

Bo Nix and the Broncos offense can't start slow during this Thursday night matchup. It's paramount that Davis Webb and Sean Payton have an offensive game plan that can exploit the very few weaknesses, if any, in Seattle's defense.

Buffalo Bills, Offense, Week 16: Tough

It took all five of Denver's forced turnovers to knock out Buffalo during last season's divisional round matchup. While Buffalo's offense may not be on the level of the Rams, they still have Josh Allen playing quarterback. That alone is a headache in itself.

Buffalo hasn't been a favorable matchup for the Broncos recently due to their ability to run the ball down Vance Joseph's defense's throat. James Cook has throttled Denver in their last two playoff matchups, rushing for 123 yards and a touchdown the first go-around in 2025 and 117 yards last season.

Expect Buffalo's offense to have success again in 2026. The addition of DJ Moore could bolster their offensive performance as well, but one thing is certain: if Denver wants to defend their home turf, they must stop the run.

San Francisco 49ers, Offense & Defense, Week 4: Tough

An offense coached by Kyle Shanahan and a defense coached by Raheem Morris? Both can't be left out. The 49ers early in the season could be trouble for the Broncos should they get off to a slow start.

Christian McCaffery, George Kittle, and newcomer Mike Evans won't make it easy for Vance Joseph's defense. Game planning for Nick Bosa and Fred Warner on offense requires overtime. San Francisco, as usual, has the potential to be one of the best teams in the league.

Denver will need to put together a full four quarters of quality football in order to take down the 49ers on the road.