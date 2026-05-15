Broncos' favorable schedule reveal gives them real shot at Super Bowl run

The 2026 NFL schedule is out, and the Denver Broncos' slate of games presents a few key moments throughout the season. The Broncos' schedule doesn't quite have the stretches of incredible and awful that it seemed to last year, and feels more balanced as a whole. It can also be hard to tell this far out, especially with Patrick Mahomes's rehabilitation time hanging overhead.

While being more balanced, the Broncos' schedule has a few pockets of games that can ultimately decide their season. Much attention is going to be given to their first six weeks, which is considered to be one of the more brutal starts for any team in the league. The Broncos open with the Chiefs on the road, and then five straight playoff teams from 2025.

The Broncos had tough stretches last year, but were able to navigate them and respond strongly. What is set to come after those first six games, however, could be enough to make or break the Broncos' season. The Broncos went a perfect 10-0 against teams that were under .500 last season, and will need to come close to that mark again this year.

From Week 7 through Week 15, the Broncos enter a "weak" part of their schedule that could make or break their season. If the Broncos can't take advantage of this stretch, they could find themselves on the outside of the playoff field for the first time in three years.

The second half of the Denver Broncos' schedule gives them great runway to head into the playoffs on a high note

From Week 7 through Week 15, the Broncos are only set to play one team currently projected to finish above .500, a Week 8 home game against the Chiefs. The Broncos are set to travel to play four teams projected to win fewer than seven games, go to the Steelers on Black Friday, and then host the Raiders and Dolphins in addition to the Chiefs during the same stretch.

Broncos 2026 schedule



that is a BRUTAL first 6 weeks...



but after that?



what do we think Broncos fans? pic.twitter.com/ru5jGm7o28 — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) May 14, 2026

A stretch in which seven of eight teams played are projected to be under .500, the lone projected winning team will be a home divisional game, and the bye week is in the middle is the best stretch of the Broncos' schedule. The Broncos were able to capitalize on a similar stretch last year, winning 11 in a row with eight of those wins coming against teams under .500. Their ability to take care of bad teams is what secured the top seed in the conference - they were able to beat the 3-14 Raiders, and the Patriots were not.

After the softer stretch of their schedule, the Broncos finish with games against three straight playoff teams, although they could all be due for a level of regression. Denver's toughest stretch by far is the start of their season, but they will have their fair share of chances to bulk up down the stretch.

The Broncos had a similar run last year, starting 1-2 but finishing the season on a 13-1 run to secure the AFC West title and the top seed in the conference. If the Broncos can go on a similar run against the soft part of their schedule again this year, head coach Sean Payton can truly cement himself as one of the all-time greats in the game.