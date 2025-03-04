Broncos can very easily turn their defensive line into unstoppable force

The Denver Broncos led the NFL in sacks in 2024 at 63, with the next closest being 54, and a major reason for this unprecedented success was their defensive line. Their 63 sacks were good for a new franchise record, making this past Broncos team the most prolific in franchise history at sacking the quarterback.

As the season has ended and all the focus of the football world has shifted to the draft and free agency, the Broncos only have one member of their defensive line set to depart the team this spring: nose tackle DJ Jones. In replacing Jones, the Broncos might look for a younger piece who can grow into their system, and lucky for them, it might not be hard to find reinforcements on the defensive front.

Where can Broncos upgrade the defensive line in 2025 offseason?

Free Agency

The Broncos seem primed to spend big in free agency, with a focus on the defensive front. Outside of Zach Allen, no Bronco played over 50% of the team's snaps on the defensive line. The team ran a defensive rotation, which allowed the Broncos to optimize the production of four or so rotational pieces, as opposed to placing most of the onus on two or three players. Jones is set for a nice payday in free agency, which could lead the Broncos to adding a defensive tackle of their own in free agency.

A name like Teair Tart, who is only 27, might be of interest to Denver depending on how his contract demands and the developing market shake out. The Broncos could find themselves wanting to add a more consistent running mate for Allen, and Tart could present that. Other younger options include Tershawn Williams of the Chiefs, James Lynch of the Titans, or Zach Carter of the Raiders.

The Draft

In the draft, the defensive tackle position is one of the deeper positions in the class. At 20 overall, the Broncos could find themselves in a prime position to land a high-end defensive tackle. According to CBS Sports, at least five defensive tackles are currently in their top-30 draft prospects, with three coming in the 20-30 range. Denver could find themselves enamored with one of the high-end draft prospects or be more willing to take a tackle later in the draft.

Kentucky's Deone Walker, Toledo's Darius Alexander, and Ohio State's Tyleik Williams are all names who could be on the board for the Broncos in the second round, where they select at 40th overall.

Ultimately, the Broncos could find themselves with multiple chances to select an impact defensive tackle, with the position being one of the deeper groups in this year's NFL draft. Whether they select a defensive tackle at 20th overall or wait until later in the draft, the Broncos are in a prime position to land an impact run stopper to their already strong defensive front.