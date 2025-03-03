Broncos insider spills the beans on potential expensive free agent move

Denver Broncos fans can rejoice with NFL Free Agency just one week away and the team equipped with over $40 million in salary cap space to work with. Broncos general manager George Paton has stated the team will be "measured" in free agency but that the team can also manipulate the salary cap any way it needs to in order to bring in the players they feel can help the team.

And as far as where the team will spend the most money in NFL Free Agency? Well, Denver Broncos insider Mike Klis of 9News had this to say in a recent article:

"Considering the draft experts and league general managers say there’s an abundance of running backs and a fair amount of tight ends in this year’s class, the Broncos most expensive free agent may be an inside linebacker. They also figure to sign a receiver of note, a backup quarterback, a safety and possibly a punter and “Joker” from free agency."



- Mike Klis (9News)

Broncos may be ready to spend big on linebacker in NFL free agency

While Klis doesn't guarantee anything here, he states that the most "expensive" free agent pickup for the Denver Broncos coming up may be an inside linebacker.

It's also interesting that he said they would be signing a "receiver of note" but more on that in a later article...

What's fascinating about Klis's comment about the potential of an expensive linebacker is trying to figure out which player realistically fits into that category? Zack Baun was in the Defensive Player of the Year mix this past year, but at 28 going on 29 and with only one year of real production, are the Broncos willing to break the bank to get him?

Considering head coach Sean Payton drafted him in New Orleans, you never know...

Besides Baun, there don't appear to be many true "big money" NFL free agents at the inside linebacker position. One option would be Nick Bolton, who is going to turn 25 on the day of the legal negotiating period (March 10) and would help the Broncos as well as hurt the Chiefs.

Dre Greenlaw has health concerns but has been an absolute stud in the past. He could get a strong pay day despite his health issues potentially.

New York Jets linebacker Jamien Sherwood -- a converted safety -- is coming off of a breakout season and is only 25 years old this coming season. He could be an expensive option at the position.

Outside of those guys, it's anyone's guess as to which players could realistically command a big enough contract in NFL free agency to truly be the Broncos' most expensive free agent addition. The Broncos aren't in the market for free agent EDGE players, offensive linemen, or cornerbacks, so it's understandable that their most expensive addition would be at a position that is not historically "as expensive", relatively speaking.

Expect the rumor mill to continue to heat up significantly as roster cuts start to happen all around the league.