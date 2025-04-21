Broncos can fix their Javonte Williams mistake in the 2025 NFL Draft

The Denver Broncos drafted Javonte Williams to be a legitimate RB1 for the long-term, but they can fix that whiff in the 2025 NFL Draft.

There are so many running backs who are going to hear their names called in the 2025 NFL Draft, and the main reason why the Broncos need a new back is because of their Javonte Williams mistake. Williams had an encouraging rookie season in 2021 but blew out his knee in 2022.

He never regained his rookie season form, unfortunately. Now yes, GM George Paton could have never predicted a major knee injury, but that's just how life goes sometimes. Overall, the Broncos trading up to take Williams in the second round was a mistake.

They can fix that mistake with one or two of many running backs in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Who could the Broncos notably draft at RB?

Ashton Jeanty (the pipedream)

The best running back in the 2025 NFL Draft and someone who could be a generational prospect, Ashton Jeanty is likely only going to be a Denver Bronco if the team is able to trade up for him. I suppose if Jeanty falls closer to pick 10, the team could try and make a move.

This could be a yearly Pro Bowl-caliber player and someone who has few weaknesses to his game.

TreVeyon Henderson, Omarion Hampton (realistic targets at pick 20)

Two of the most frequent running backs mocked to the Denver Broncos have been TreVeyon Henderson and Omarion Hampton. You have heard me talk about how I believe Henderson is the best fit of any RB prospect for the Broncos. Now yes, Ashton Jeanty is amazing, but there is a small chance Denver ends up with him.

Both Henderson and Hampton are Day 1 starting running backs at the NFL level and would instantly provide a much-needed spark for the backfield and for Bo Nix.

Kaleb Johnson, Quinshon Judkins, Dylan Sampson (other encouraging prospects)

These players could hear their names called in the second or no later than the third round. Kaleb Johnson and Quinshon Judkins may actually be fringe first-round prospects, but with how deep this class is, both could drop into the second round. Dylan Sampson feels like someone who could hear his name called late in the second round or at the top of the third round.

Overall, prospects like Johnson, Judkins, and Sampson are very good and are immediate-impact players at the NFL level, but it may take them some time to assume legitimate RB1 duties.

The rest?

The rest could consist of players like DJ Giddens, Cam Skattebo, Bhayshul Tuten, Damien Martinez, and many others. These players could likely be drafted in the third round or later but still possess some RB1 upside. The NFL Draft is almost jaw-droppingly deep at the position, so it's important to note that just because Denver drafts a RB in the fifth round, for example, does not mean that player can't develop into the next elite running back.

It would not shock me if Denver did come away with two running backs in the 2025 NFL Draft.