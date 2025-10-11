Broncos can expect massive return to defensive front against Jets in London

The Denver Broncos are seemingly on the cusp of the return of one of their most valuable defensive linemen. Malcolm Roach has been out of the lineup for the majority of the entire season and preseason process, but his long-awaited return to the field could be much sooner than some had expected. A returning Roach would do wonders for a Denver defensive line that is once again one of football's best.

According to Chris Tomasson of the Denver Gazette, there is a "likely" chance that Malcolm Roach returns from the injured reserve this week against the Jets. Roach's lack of presence hasn't exactly been heavily felt so far, but it is only a matter of time until it is. The strength of Denver's defensive front last year was its rotations and depth, both of which haven't taken the same shape without Roach.

Roach would likely be activated in response to a move that would send guard Ben Powers to the injured reserve for a considerable amount of time. This would give the Broncos seven defensive linemen for the first time this season. Not considering the All-Pro Zach Allen, since he is the only consistent fixture on the Broncos' defensive line, all other defensive linemen have seen their snap percentage increase from last year.

A returning Roach is a big deal for Vance Joseph's Broncos defense

When Vance Joseph's defensive unit is at its best, Zach Allen is anchoring a defensive line that is supported by two major pieces: John Franklin-Myers and Malcolm Roach. JFM has been a staple yet again so far this season, but he has missed his running mate in Roach.

Adding a seventh defensive lineman, let alone one of Roach's caliber, is going to have two major impacts on the Broncos' defensive unit: snap counts and complete production.

Going back to snap counts, Roach and JFM played similar snap counts last season: JFM saw 46% of defensive snaps and Roach saw 42%. So far this season, JFM has seen his playing time skyrocket to 51%, a sizeable increase from last season.

With Roach back, the Broncos can use JFM more sparingly, which would allow them to keep him more well rested and utilize him in downs and packages that better fit his rushing style.

The final, and probably most obvious, part of a Roach return is that he simply makes the Broncos better. Roach is a strong run stopper, can take up multiple blocks to free up pass rushers, and is simply a good football player. The Broncos are much better with Roach than without, and his return should help Denver further their playoff push. Denver seems to be just moments away from having their three-headed monster back on the defensive line.