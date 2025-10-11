Will Jonah Elliss play on Sunday for Broncos? Full injury report for Week 6

The Denver Broncos are set to face the New York Jets in their Week 6 matchup. This game will be played at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England. It will be their first international series game since 2022 against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the Russell Wilson-Nathaniel Hackett era. Denver has a 3-2 win-loss record with back-to-back wins against the Cincinnati Bengals in primetime and the Philadelphia Eagles last week, while the Jets are the only winless team in the NFL.

While this can be a trap game for Denver, as any team can beat anyone regardless of their record, as we saw last week with the Cardinals vs. Titans game, the Broncos will try to get their third consecutive win and return home from London victorious.

On Friday, the Broncos revealed their full injury report ahead of their Week 6 matchup against the New York Jets. No surprises are heading into the game, as the players who will miss the game were known during the week, and the injury report confirmed these designations.

Will Jonah Elliss play on Sunday in London against the Jets? Full Broncos Injury Report for Sunday's Week 6 matchup:

On the offensive side of the ball, there are two players listed on the Injury Report. Running back Tyler Badie, who was listed as a limited participant in the first practice of the week due to a shoulder injury, is good to go.

On the other hand, guard Ben Powers, who suffered a biceps injury in the final minutes of the Week 5 game against the Eagles, will not play on Sunday. He returned to Denver and is expected to be placed on the Injured Reserve list. The Broncos are expected to activate DL Malcolm Roach and place Powers on the IR.

Speaking of Malcolm, the Broncos have Roach with a questionable status for Sunday's game against the Jets, and he is expected to make his 2025-26 season debut in London. He missed the first five games of the season. Besides Malcolm, edge rusher Jonah Elliss did not practice throughout the week and is officially out against the New York Giants.

With Elliss out, it is very likely that rookie Que Robinson, who has been inactive in the first five games, will make his regular-season debut. Nik Bonitto, DJ Jones, and Alex Singleton were listed in the report but do not have an official designation and will play.

It is important to remember that this will be an early game, as it will be played overseas in London, England. Specifically at 9:30 AM ET (7:30 AM MT). Can the Broncos extend their 2025-26 season winning streak?