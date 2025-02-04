Broncos can create a shocking amount of cap space in the 2025 offseason

The Denver Broncos can create a metric-ton of cap space in the 2025 NFL Offseason. Let's outline some moves they can make. There is a misconception/myth out there that the Broncos are again tight against the cap and aren't going to make many moves.

That just is not true. The Broncos not only have a decent amount of cap space right now, but they also have a ton of moves on the table to free up even more in 2025. It's actually outrageous how many logical moves they can make for some cap relief.

And being that the team hit on a rookie QB and now have a window opening, there is every reason to make these moves. We've outlined seven moves they can make to save an outrageous amount of cap space in 2025.

Extensions

Zach Allen - $9,256,000

One of the first moves the Denver Broncos will make in the 2025 NFL Offseason in my eyes is getting an extension done for stud defensive end Zach Allen, who has just one more year left on his deal. That is going to change.

Nik Bonitto - $3,293,600

Playing himself into a lucrative contract extension is Nik Bonitto, who notched double-digit sacks and two defensive touchdowns in 2024. Bonitto was a viable Defensive Player of the Year candidate for about a month's time in 2024. An extension makes a lot of sense to free up over $3 million in cap space.

Courtland Sutton - $9,796,000

Courtland Sutton has earned another extension with the Denver Broncos, but I would personally only add another year or two onto his deal, as he turns 30 years old during the 2025 NFL Season. That is important to note.

Brandon Jones - $4,456,000

A top-7 safety in the NFL in 2024, Brandon Jones will have two years left on his deal when 2025 rolls around, so I could see Jones as an unexpected extension candidate to free up just under $4.5 million of cap space.

Cut/Release

Alex Singleton - $5,580,000

Getting old and coming off of a torn ACL, Alex Singleton getting cut could continue the team's trend of resetting the ILB room. They have already parted ways with ILB coach Greg Manusky. Singleton may return, but it could be on a brand-new deal.

Damarri Mathis - $3,325,000

Damarri Mathis is just kind of there at this point, and with Kris Abrams-Draine showing some nice things in limited snaps in 2024, I can't see how Denver does not take advantage of over $3 million in cap savings from cutting Mathis, who was benched back in 2023 because of poor play.

PJ Locke III - $4,190,000

Let's be honest; PJ Locke III stunk in 2024. The Denver Broncos game him a two-year deal last offseason. They can grab cap savings just under $4.5 million with a release. For a bad starting safety, this feels like savings Denver absolutely cannot pass up under any circumstances.

TOTAL SAVED = $39,896,600

If we add up all of these savings, the Denver Broncos could save nearly $40 million in cap space in 2025. This would be a massive chunk of change the Broncos could use to further tweak their roster in hopes they can build a Super Bowl contender for 2025 and beyond.