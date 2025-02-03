3 East-West Shrine Bowl risers the Broncos could target in the 2025 NFL Draft

This past week, the 2025 East-West Shrine Bowl took place. It is a valuable opportunity for Draft prospects to demonstrate their skills and meet with teams before the major event. For these players, Shrine Bowl week provides a chance to establish themselves or enhance their draft stock. However, some players may see their stock decrease due to poor performance.

The Denver Broncos have multiple positions of need heading into free agency and the Draft, and the Shrine Bowl presented the team an opportunity to evaluate some intriguing young talent. Let's look at players who bolstered their draft stock and could be potential targets for the Broncos.

3 Shrine Bowl risers who could be Broncos' targets during the 2025 NFL Draft

Jordan Phillips - DL, Maryland:

Jordan Phillips was easily one of the defensive winners from the 2025 Shrine Bowl. He was unstoppable. The defensive line is a position of need for the Denver Broncos, especially with DJ Jones set to become a free agent. Adding a powerful guy such as Phillips alongside Zach Allen and John Franklin-Myers in the Draft could be a big move for Denver. He is a monster and a very explosive nose tackle, something the Broncos need. DJ Jones could return, but he played less than 50% of the defensive snaps in 2024 despite good flashes.

Maryland Terrapins IDL Jordan Phillips shows a great overhand swim move to win his one-on-one rep. #ShrineBowl pic.twitter.com/YosUHdwGjK — Thomas Christopher (@ThomasCP_NFL) January 26, 2025

Once again, Phillips impressed at the Shrine Bowl, increasing his draft stock. He is not the top DL, but he still presents an intriguing talent for teams like the Broncos. He will likely be selected between rounds 2-4, and could easily be a target for Denver.

Luke Lachey - TE, Iowa:

Most of the offensive playmakers, especially receivers and tight ends, were not that impressive during the Shrine Bowl Week. One tight end stood out: Luke Lachey from Iowa.

🚨NFL WATCH 🚨



Shrine bowl practice is underway. And one of the most slept on TEs entering the week may be former Iowa Hawkeye Luke Lachey.



NFL pedigree with elite size



A name to keep your 👀 on pic.twitter.com/kwVxoArlcb — PlayerProfiler NOW+ (@Profiler_Now) January 26, 2025

Denver could address the tight end position in the first round if Tyler Warren and Colston Loveland are on the board. They could also go receiver with Emeka Egbuka or Luther Burden III. If they go receiver in round one, I would not be surprised if they get Lachey later in the Draft.

Tahj Brooks - RB, Texas Tech:

The Denver Broncos' running back room was awful in 2024. It should be a top priority for them in free agency and the Draft. Javonte Williams will be a free agent and he is unlikely to be back. Jaleel McLaughlin and Audric Estimé showed flashes but were not consistent at all. I would not be surprised if the Broncos get a running back in the Draft and Tahj Brooks from Texas Tech could be an option in the mid-rounds.

Texas Tech’s Tahj Brooks has been a pretty big standout among RBs at Shrine Bowl practice so far.



Had a lot of chances this morning to show off his pass-catching ability. pic.twitter.com/cCjxGBN4ag — Jacob Richman (@JacobHRichman) January 28, 2025

Brooks is an explosive running back and a good pass catcher out of the backfield. He showed potential during the Shrine Bowl and could be an option for the Broncos during the upcoming NFL Draft.