The Denver Broncos could look to acquire a stud playmaker in the 2025 NFL Draft. Could they even trade up in the draft to land someone? Denver shocked the world in 2024 and are truly on the doorstep of diving head-first into contention. Rookie QB Bo Nix had one of the best rookie QB seasons of all-time, and he did it with limited talent around him at WR, RB, and TE.

The team also fielded the best pass rush in the NFL and a top-5 defense overall. Right now, the Broncos may only need two or three more notable players at the least to become contenders. They could find one of them in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

The NFL Draft is very deep at running back and tight end, which are arguably the two biggest roster needs for Denver. Could the Broncos consider trading up in the first round for a top prospect? Let's cover three players they could do this for.

3 players the Denver Broncos could trade up for in the 2025 NFL Draft

Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State

Tyler Warren seems to be the most well-rounded tight end prospect in the 2025 NFL Draft and will probably no go lower than Indianapolis at pick 14. The Broncos will very likely have to make a notable move up close to pick no. 10 if they want Warren.

He's an insane playmaker, a solid blocker, and a massive 6'6". I say this very carefully, but he does have some similarities to Rob Gronkowski. The Broncos are missing someone like Tyler Warren on offense, and even with the TE class being as deep as it is, this player could truly change the offense for years to come.

Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State

Ashton Jeanty is the best running back in the deepest RB class in quite some time. He is smaller at 5'9", but the contact balance is out of this world, and his footwork is just sensational. Jeanty was the best RB in the country in 2024 and is probably going no lower than pick no. 12, which is owned by the Dallas Cowboys.

The Broncos need to find someone who is capable of being a RB1 at the next level, as the run blocking is elite. In fact, the Broncos' OL is simply elite. It's not a schematic or talent issue along the OL as to why the run game was inconsistent; it's the personnel not being good enough in the backfield. Ashton Jeanty can help this in a huge, huge way.

Mason Graham, DT, Michigan

If the Denver Broncos wanted to put the finishing touches on what could be the best defensive line in football, they could make a major move in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft and target Mason Graham, the best defensive tackle prospect in a very deep DT class. Graham played at Michigan and would be a day one starter at DT.

DJ Jones is a fine player, but he is a bit undersized and does not offer a whole lot outside of run stuffing. Denver needs to find a well-rounded DT who can stop the run and rush the passer in my opinion. Graham could go as high as pick no. 2 to the Cleveland Browns, so the Broncos would at least have to get to the top-five to make the selection.

Depending on how Denver addresses their offense in free agency, they could actually draft defense in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft. It would be a major move and maybe even a bit unpopular, but you just never know. Sean Payton has clearly put a strong emphasis on the trenches during his time in Denver, and that isn't going to change in 2025.