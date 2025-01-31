It may only be a matter of time before Russell Wilson returns to the AFC West. There are a few reasons why he should come back. With the Las Vegas Raiders hiring Pete Carroll to be their next head coach, many immediately made a connection to Russell Wilson.

And the fit would make some sense - both Wilson and Carroll spent the 2012-2021 seasons together in Seattle, and it ended up being the most successful times of their careers. That is a long time from the upcoming 2025 NFL Season, but I do believe the marriage with Carroll, Wilson, and the Raiders is absolutely something that can happen in 2025.

In fact, we've got three reasons why Russell Wilson must return to the AFC West in 2025.

3 reasons why Russell Wilson must return to the AFC West in 2025 season

He can reunite with Pete Carroll

Apparently, Russell Wilson and Pete Carroll are on good terms, and from 2012-2021 with the Seattle Seahawks, both Wilson and Carroll enjoyed the most successful parts of their respect NFL careers. While Wilson is clearly not the QB he was even three years ago, you'd not be able to convince either that they don't have anything left.

Pete Caroll knew what to do to get the most from Wilson, and while the QB is clearly stubborn, he has to admit just how good he was during that prolific 10-year stretch. The two reuniting with the Las Vegas Raiders makes a lot of sense.

Raiders might present only clear-cut starting option

With the Pittsburgh Steelers likely preferring Justin Fields over Russell Wilson, the Las Vegas Raiders may present the only legitimate QB1 job for Wilson where he can come in and be the unquestioned starter for a stretch of time. Russell Wilson has to acknowledge that he does not have a lot of time left in the NFL, so any starting chance he could potentially get in 2025, he absolutely needs to take.

Well, the Las Vegas Raiders may want a high-end bridge QB for a year while they draft and develop a rookie or even draft a rookie to start in 2026. "Vegas Russ" might be his only chance at starting in the NFL again.

Try to get "revenge" on Sean Payton and the Broncos

NFL players are the most competitive human beings on the planet, so I am sure that Russell Wilson felt a certain way when the Denver Broncos cut him after a 29-touchdown campaign in 2023. Many thought, at the time, that the Broncos were making a silly move by cutting Wilson.

Well, with how Wilson and the Denver Broncos ended their respective seasons in 2024, it's clear that Denver made the right choice. Russell Wilson, in my opinion, would absolutely love the chance to go into Denver and beat the Broncos in 2025 if he were to sign with the Las Vegas Raiders. It would be one last middle finger to the franchise that he probably believes wronged him to a degree.