3 potential trade targets for the Broncos at the tight end position

The Denver Broncos are in a prime position to improve their roster heading into the 2025 season after a playoff season in 2024 with rookie quarterback Bo Nix. Denver will enter free agency with money to spend and have all their Draft picks for the first time since the 2021 season. Having all their picks means they will have more assets for potential trades.

One of the top needs for the Broncos heading into free agency and the Draft is tight end. Denver has good blocking tight ends but they need a pass catcher at the position who can help Bo Nix. All three tight ends had less than 200 combined yards in 2024, which is very bad, an upgrade is needed heading into year two of Bo Nix. This is a position the Broncos must add before the season, and trading for someone could be an option.

Adding a solid pass catcher tight end would be a game changer for Denver moving forward.

3 potential trade candidates at the tight end position the Broncos could target

Luke Musgrave - Packers:

The Green Bay Packers selected two tight ends during the 2023 NFL Draft: Tucker Kraft, their number one guy at the position, and Luke Musgrave. Musgrave has been injured and Kraft took advantage of that and became one of the top targets for Jordan Love. Despite not being Green Bay's number-one tight end, he had over 300 yards in his rookie season. He is a versatile tight end who could boost the room in Denver and would not be too expensive. He is still in his rookie contract which would make a potential trade even easier.

Taysom Hill - Saints:

As most know, Taysom Hill was a former quarterback who, as his career progressed, was transformed into a tight end. Sean Payton knows him well from their time together in New Orleans. Hill is a joker-type player in the Saints' offense, which is something Sean has wanted for the Broncos but hasn't found. He is a versatile player who can block, run, and execute trick plays. Additionally, he can contribute to special teams. New Orleans continues to face salary cap issues, and trading players could help them. There is a good relationship between both teams which could facilitate a potential trade.

Kyle Pitts - Falcons:

Kyle Pitts was regarded as one of the most exceptional prospects coming out of college. He was a top-10 pick by the Atlanta Falcons and had a solid rookie season, but overall, he has not met the expectations set during the draft. Pitts is an impressive athlete, but he has not exceeded 700 receiving yards since his rookie season. A fresh start could help him move forward, and the Broncos might be a suitable fit for the young tight end.