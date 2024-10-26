Broncos by the Numbers: Who leads the team in major statistical categories?
The Denver Broncos are certainly filling up the stat sheet as they get set for their Week 8 game against the Carolina Panthers. Defensively, the Broncos have a bunch of players who rank at the top or near the top of those major statistical categories.
The team's offense most definitely needs to get going in the second half of the season, but with a rookie QB, patience is needed. Denver faces the Carolina Panthers in Week 8 and have a legitimate shot to start 5-3.
Getting to two games over .500 is just not something the Denver Broncos have done recently. The team's struggles since winning Super Bowl 50 are well-documented, so perhaps this potential win in Week 8 could be bigger than we think.
Anyway, let's see which players lead the team in the major statistical categories.
Broncos by the Numbers: Who leads the team in major statistical categories?
Passing Yards: Bo Nix - 1,246
It'd be a concern if Bo Nix was not leading the Denver Broncos in passing yards. The rookie QB won the starting job this past offseason over Jarrett Stidham and Zach Wilson, but I personally believe that the starting job was always going to be his unless something major happened.
The Broncos did not draft Bo Nix at pick 12 to not play him during his rookie season. Hopefully, we can see he and the offense get something going through the air in Week 8.
Rushing Yards: Javonte Williams - 301
Javonte Williams has definitely played better over the past few weeks than he did to begin the season, but did have a costly fumble a couple of weeks ago. I do not envision the team re-signing Williams this coming offseason, as the team can likely find his production through the 2025 NFL Draft or perhaps in someone like Audric Estime.
Receiving Yards: Courtland Sutton - 277
Courtland Sutton leads the Denver Broncos will only 277 receiving yards. The team has not had the easiest time getting things going through the air, but I bet we'll see the passing attack improve as we get into the second half of the 2024 NFL Season.
Sacks: Nik Bonitto - 5
With a sack in five-straight games, Nik Bonitto leads the Denver Broncos in sacks and could end up playing his way into a long-term contract with the team next offseason. Fellow EDGE Jonathon Cooper is a free agent in 2025, so my guess is that the Broncos get his deal done first before Bonitto's.
Tackles: Brandon Jones - 49
Free agent signee Brandon Jones leads the Denver Broncos in tackles. He's been a very good player for Denver this year and was essentially signed to replace the cut Justin Simmons, who is on the Atlanta Falcons. Jones has been a nice pickup for the Broncos this season.
Tackles for Loss: Zach Allen - 9
Zach Allen, in a just world, would be the front-runner for the Defensive Player of the Year award. He's helping anchor the best defense in the NFL and is just exploding off the stat sheet this season. He's got nine tackles for loss and could be on pace to hit 20 TFLs this season, which is an insane number.
Zach Allen could get another contract from the Denver Broncos this coming offseason, as the 2025 year would be the last of his deal.
QB Hits: Zach Allen - 16
Zach Allen had 24 QB hits in 17 games for the Broncos this season. He's currently on pace for 39 this season. He's 1.5x his production this year in the QB hits department, if that makes sense. Between Allen's sacks, tackles for loss, and QB hits, he's currently on pace for this 17-game production:
10 sacks
22 tackles for loss
39 QB hits
That is just insanity from an interior defensive lineman. The Denver Broncos are lucky to have Zach Allen.