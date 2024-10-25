Is Pat Surtain II playing for the Broncos in Week 8 vs. Panthers?
The Denver Broncos are set to welcome back their best player to the field in Week 8 against the Carolina Panthers. Cornerback Pat Surtain II, the best cornerback in the NFL, has missed most of the last two games due to a concussion he suffered on the first defensive play in the Broncos' loss at home against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Surtain not only missed the remainder of that game against the Chargers after suffering the injury but then missed the team's Thursday night matchup against the Saints just a few days later.
Now, Surtain could be cleared for action and will be returning to the field in Week 8.
Surtain had two interceptions against the Las Vegas Raiders earlier this season, one of them a game-altering and potentially season-altering pick-six. Surtain has been locking it down against opposing top receivers all year long and the Panthers don't really have one of those this week with both Diontae Johnson and Adam Thielen out. Surtain will potentially be lining up against rookie Xavier Leggette, who has 18 receptions so far this season.
The Broncos getting Surtain back is absolutely massive news for the team as teams really don't want to have to throw it in his direction, but the play of Riley Moss on the other side of the field has made it difficult for teams all over the place. The Broncos have the 5th best overall passing defense and they are the best team in the NFL when it comes to net yards per pass attempt (sack yardage included).
Surtain signed a four-year, $96 million deal earlier this year, setting not only a Broncos record for the biggest contract given to a cornerback but resetting the entire defensive back market around the entire NFL.
And Surtain is well worth the cost. The Broncos have finally surrounded Surtain with the appropriate talent in the pass rush department, and both the pass rush and defensive backs have been feeding off of each other all year.
When quarterbacks are throwing into Surtain's coverage, their quarterback rating has been 41.1. It would almost be better to punt on third down than to try and throw it at Pat Surtain this season.
The Broncos face off against the Carolina Panthers and former #1 overall pick Bryce Young in Week 8. With Surtain coming back into the picture, you've got to think that this will be a great opportunity for him to hit the ground running.