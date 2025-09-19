Broncos bold predictions against Chargers indicate huge bounce-back game

It feels like the Denver Broncos have a must-win game in front of them for Week 3. Let's make three bold predictions.

The Broncos did get swept by the LA Chargers in the 2024 NFL Season, and if they hope to win the AFC West this year, the team cannot get swept. They've got to win at least one of these games, and this early-season tilt feels like as close to a must-win as you can possibly get this early.

We've made three very bold predictions for the Broncos in this huge matchup. Let's get into it here.

Bold predictions for the Broncos in Week 3 against the LA Chargers

Denver runs for a season-high total (over 151 yards)

The Denver Broncos ran for 151 yards against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 and do have a no. 1-caliber running back in JK Dobbins. Dobbins played the 2024 NFL Season with the LA Chargers and did have a very solid year.

The Chargers let JK Dobbins depart in free agency and not only signed Najee Harris, but used their first-round pick on Omarion Hampton. Through two games, Dobbins has been more productive than the Chargers' backs combined, and he's got every reason to 'take it' to his old team.

Furthermore, a key way the Broncos beat the Chargers in Week 3 is keeping the ball away from Justin Herbert, who has been on fire this year. Establishing the run and eating clock is the way to do that.

Brandon Jones gets the Broncos' first interception of the season

Brandon Jones was a ball-hawk for the Broncos in the 2024 NFL Season, but Denver has not had an interception yet. Fortunately, they'll have one in Week 3, and the team's stud safety is going to come up with it. Jones is great in coverage and had three picks last year, along with 10 defended passes. He'll get his first of the year in Week 3.

Broncos win 23-20

The Denver Broncos are due for a bounce-back game against the LA Chargers. The Chargers are also due for a letdown game. LA has won their first two games of the season, and they were both in the AFC West. Divisional games are typically always pretty tight, and I get the sense that the Broncos are coming into this game with an extra sense of urgency.

The last time they lost in a similar fashion to their Week 2 result, they won four games in a row. Furthermore, the Broncos did break out for the first time in Week 3 of the 2024 NFL Season. To me, the stars are aligning for the team to get back on track.

Denver wins by three points.