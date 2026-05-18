Broncos' Bo Nix has an early chance to gain commanding lead in 2026 MVP race

Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix is a special talent and is suddenly entering his third year in the NFL. Following the 2026 NFL Season, Nix will be eligible for a contract extension, and, ideally, he does enough to earn one.

Given the progression that this team has made in each year of the Nix era, there is a legitimate chance that the quarterback does play the best football of his career in 2026. On paper, this is the best group of players he's had around him in his career, as the addition of Jaylen Waddle should thrust this offense into a new dimension.

Waddle's skillset is precisely what Denver was looking for, and even other additions like Jonah Coleman and Justin Joly could end up having something to say in 2026. It's not necessarily a stretch to say that Nix could at least get himself into the MVP discussion at some point in 2026, and he'll have a very early chance to do that this coming season.

Denver Broncos QB Bo Nix can get off to a quick MVP-caliber start thanks to first 6 games

By now, you may have heard just how tough the Broncos schedule is across the first six games of the season, and there may not be a tougher stretch that any NFL team will endure this year:



Week 1 @ Kansas City Chiefs

Week 2 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Week 3 vs. Los Angeles Rams

Week 4 @ San Francisco 49ers

Week 5 @ Los Angeles Chargers

Week 6 vs. Seattle Seahawks

Five of the six teams on the Broncos schedule to begin the season were double-digit playoff teams in 2025, and Seattle won the Super Bowl. It's also not like the Chiefs are some dumpster fire, either. Sure, the Chiefs aren't great at the moment, but it's still going to be a formidable opponent and a close AFC West showdown.

Not only are these six teams quite good on a broader scale, let's gear this down to a more specific angle - the scoring defense of each team in 2025:



Chiefs: 6th

Jaguars: 8th

Rams: 10th

49ers: 13th

Chargers: 9th

Seahawks: 1st

Not only are the teams quite good on the surface, but five of six had top-10 scoring defenses in the 2025 season, with Seattle ranking 1st in the league. Simply put, this is going to be a massive test for the entire team, but more specifically, Nix and the offense.

Fortunately, the Broncos do have enough talent on this side of the ball to beat all of these teams. A 6-0 start isn't likely, but the Broncos would have an argument to win each game. If the team does get out to a 4-2 start, for example, or better, and Nix himself plays quite well, what would the conversation be?

It'd clearly then angle toward MVP discussions - the MVP has turned into a 'best quarterback' award over the last decade-plus in the NFL, and while some might not like that, it's how things have gone. Nix and the Broncos being able to take care of business in these first six gauntlet games would really amp up that MVP chatter.

The Broncos schedule, unsurprisingly, gets a lot easier, so if Nix does plan on winning the MVP this year, the first six are crucial.