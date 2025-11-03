Broncos' biggest positive from Week 9 triumph is painfully obvious

The Denver Broncos are 7-2 on the season and are tied for the best record in the entire NFL. This season might end up being one of those years for the Broncos. Denver has a great shot at winning the division, as they are two games ahead of the Kansas City Chiefs and a game ahead of the LA Chargers.

In Week 9, Denver, as they usual do, trailed in the fourth quarter, and, as they usually do, comeback to win. The offense had virtually zero room for error, and, despite the sloppiness that we saw, the unit came together and orchestrated a game-winning drive as the clock struck zero.

The Broncos have won six games in a row and are simply becoming a juggernaut in today's NFL. Yes, the game was largely ugly and hard to watch, as there were many issues that need cleaned up, but the biggest positive from the Week 9 win is quite obvious.

Bo Nix is money when the Denver Broncos 'gotta have it'

Once again, second-year QB Bo Nix turns into a different quarterback when the fourth quarter rolls around, as the Broncos trailed by eight points entering the fourth and had virtually nothing to show for on offense.

Nix hit rookie RJ Harvey down the right sideline for a touchdown pass to get the score within two, and then hit Troy Franklin on a perfectly placed ball to tie the game. After more sloppy play on offense by both teams, the Broncos got the ball back as time was winding down and needed a good chunk of yardage to get into field goal range.

Bo Nix when it matters most pic.twitter.com/Ux1btEMBIT — Bryce 🎸 (@MileHighMims) November 2, 2025

Bo Nix simply has traits that you can't teach to an NFL quarterback, and he's been coming through when the Broncos need him the most. Sure, this was yet another game where Nix and the offense could not get much going for most of the game, but what we saw in Week 9 was what everyone was expecting.

Did people really think the Broncos' offense was going to light it up against the best, stingiest defense in the NFL? That was silly to expect, as there is a ton of parity in today's league, so these ugly games happen from time to time.

Bo Nix still being able to display calmness and poise late in these high-stakes games is becoming his best quality, and it's the biggest positive from Denver's win.