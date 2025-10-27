Broncos’ biggest positive from Week 8 win is impossible to ignore

Now 6-2 on the season, the Denver Broncos will enter Week 9 as the first place team in the AFC West. They've been first in the division for multiple weeks now, and there is nothing to say that they can't win it this year.

Many have been hyping up the Kansas City Chiefs for their early season turnaround and them getting Rashee Rice back, but even if they win on Monday Night Football against the Washington Commanders, KC would still be just 5-3 on the season, a game behind Denver.

The Broncos put forth their most complete effort in this one and not only extended their home winning streak, but have now won five games in a row and went a perfect 4-0 in the month of October. Tied with a few other teams for the second-most wins in the NFL, the biggest positive from this game is simply impossible to ignore.

The Denver Broncos walked the walk and had a complete, consistent game on offense

Yes, the rookies balled out in this one, and that might be the biggest positive. Before we touch on the offensive performance as a whole, it was amazing to see all of RJ Harvey, Pat Bryant, and Jahdae Barron get in on some action in Week 8. Harvey had three touchdowns, Bryant had a sensational TD grab, and Barron had a pick.

But in my eyes, the biggest positive from this game was seeing a complete and consistent game from the offensive side of the ball. Not only did Denver score points in every quarter in Week 8, but they scored multiple touchdowns in each half and had a stellar balance running and throwing the ball.

The Broncos had 247 passing yards, 179 rushing yards, and averaged a stellar 7.5 yards per play. What we saw against the Cowboys in Week 8 was a sustainable model of offensive firepower. A ton of different playmakers also got into the action as well.

We saw Troy Franklin haul in two touchdown passes, JK Dobbins break 100 yards on the ground for the second time this year, and an accurate, decisive QB in Bo Nix. Denver has to be feeling good about itself after this game, and now they have a ton of outstanding tape to watch before a much harder challenge in Week 9 against the surging Houston Texans.

Denver moves to 6-2 on the year and are riding high.