Broncos' biggest positive from Week 13 victory is painfully obvious

The Denver Broncos were in a hotly contested, back and forth affair with a 3-8 Washington Commanders team. It was a pretty disappointing performance overall, as the Broncos were fresh off the bye and surely did not expect to be in a fight like this.

But, at the end of the day, Denver did what they do best - win close games. Another one-score win keeps the streak alive and gets the Broncos to a healthy 10-2 record. For the time being, the Broncos are the top team in the AFC, and it feels like they can truly slam the door shut on this race with how good they have been.

Even with the defense faltering a bit, the offense picked up the pace, as QB Bo Nix was pretty surgical aside from a bad interception to Bobby Wagner. Well, the passing attack came through when it mattered the most, and this key weapon that many fans wanted to see more of finally got going, and it's obvious that this development is the biggest positive for Denver.

Evan Engram's breakout game came at the right time for the Broncos in Week 13

Evan Engram was a late cut by the Jacksonville Jaguars during the 2025 NFL Offseason, but he quickly found a home with the Denver Broncos, signing a two-year deal. Many billed Engram as the "joker" for the offense that Sean Payton has talked so much about.

However, after an injury early in the season and not a ton of production, many wondered if the Broncos had signed someone who was on the decline a bit. Well, in Week 13, Engram temporarily put those concerns to rest, as he had his best game as a member of the Broncos and had a huge 41-yard reception in overtime, setting Denver up for a go-ahead score.

Engram hauled in 6 receptions for 79 yards and was involved a good bit in the passing attack. This was the type of production that we were waiting for, as it's clear that Engram is still capable of being an elite threat from the TE position.

Going forward, especially if the run game is going to continue to struggle, the Broncos must keep Engram involved like this, as he is a legitimate mismatch for defensive backs, and, on that 41-yard gain, completely embarrassed Bobby Wagner in coverage.

Evan Engram's breakout game was at the perfect time for the Broncos.