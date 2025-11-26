Broncos believe Super Bowl window is wide open with latest contract extensions

The Denver Broncos have been busy during the bye week, and it's further proof that this team is going all-in on who they have and what they have built thus far. The ball really got rolling with Wil Lutz, as he recently got a three-year deal from the team.

Lutz has been clutch this year; he's hit three game-winning field goals as time expired and is under contract through the 2028 NFL Season. And on Tuesday, news broke that the team had signed Luke Wattenberg to a deal, locking up the starting center for years to come.

Well, now on Wednesday, the Broncos again got another deal done, this time extending defensive tackle Malcolm Roach on a three year deal that can be worth close to $30 million. All of these deals not only prove that the Broncos are one of the most well-run teams in the NFL, but it also proves that this team is believing in the Super Bowl window that has been opened.

The Broncos are going all-in with this Super Bowl window

When a team gets to Super Bowl contender status, a lot had to go right. In today's NFL, there are a few things that a team has to have in order to be a contender. Those three things are the quarterback, being able to protect the QB, and being able to get to the QB and create pressure.

It's clear that the Denver Broncos have all three of those things, and those are the main reasons why the team is 9-2 and on pace to win the AFC West title. Keeping Luke Wattenberg in the mix helps the offensive line keep up the chemistry they have developed these past few seasons.

Re-signing Wil Lutz locks down a top-7 kicker and someone who has been clutch when his team needs him the most, and re-signing Malcolm Roach ensures that this high-end rotational player remains in the picture.

The Broncos have prioritized all the right things in this new era of success. They also wouldn't be handing out these contract extensions if they believed they weren't in a Super Bowl window. Denver could keep their foot on the gas and get some more extensions done in the coming days, weeks, or months with players like JK Dobbins and Justin Strnad.

With Bo Nix on his rookie contract, that also gives this team another huge reason to keep this momentum going.