Broncos aren't alone among AFC playoff teams with slow starts in 2025

The Denver Broncos have lost two games in a row, but they are not the only playoff team in the AFC off to a slow start. Denver's 1-2 start is not ideal, but they aren't the only 2024 playoff team out to a slow start.

The NFL is a weird beast, and sometimes, crazy, unexpected things happen. Through three weeks here in 2025, that has been exactly the case with several teams. Having a losing record through three weeks is by no means something that already ruins a season, but it's also far from ideal.

Fortunately for Denver, there are a few other teams of note in the AFC who have struggled thus far.

The Denver Broncos are 1-2, but...

Houston Texans (0-3)

The Houston Texans might be a bottom-5 team in the NFL, period. They find themselves three games behind the Indianapolis Colts in the AFC South and already two games behind the Jacksonville Jaguars. The offense has been a mess for over a year now, and it seems like there isn't a clear solution in sight. An 0-4 start might honestly be the nail in the coffin for the Texans and their playoff hopes in 2025.

Kansas City Chiefs (1-2)

The Kansas City Chiefs play the Baltimore Ravens in Week 4, so one of those teams will begin the year 1-3. It's a slightly shocking start for both, but the Chiefs really don't have nearly as much talent as people might think and lack juice on both sides of the ball. Truth be told, Kansas City isn't a good team right now, and the argument of 'well, they're the Chiefs, so they'll figure it out,' isn't always going to be true...

Baltimore Ravens (1-2)

The Baltimore Ravens again failed to close out a game and got outscored by eight points against the Detroit Lions in the fourth quarter on Monday Night Football. Baltimore is now 1-2 on the season, and it feels like they have a must-win ahead of them in Week 4 against the Chiefs. The Ravens do have a reputation of not being able to close out games when the pressure gets higher, so the Broncos aren't the only team alone in this.