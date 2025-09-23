Denver Broncos' pass rush is somehow on pace to be even better in 2025

The Denver Broncos have a fierce pass rush, and through three games, it's on pace to be even better than it was last year. The Broncos cannot waste such a crucial year of their team's history and of this current era.

The Broncos have to figure something out on offense, and even the defense has their own issues through three games. It's been quite rough if you ask me, but there is a lot of football left and many chances for the Broncos to turn this thing around in a big way.

One way they can turn this operation around in the coming weeks is to continue fielding the league's best pass rush, and when you look at the numbers thus far this year, it's almost too insane to believe.

Denver Broncos can continue to lean on their elite pass rush in 2025

Through three games in the 2025 NFL Season, the Denver Broncos have amassed 12 sacks, 17 tackles for loss, and 34 QB hits. Over a 17-game season, the unit would be on pace to produce the following:



68 sacks

96 tackles for loss

193 QB hits

In the 2024 NFL Season, Denver finished with:



63 sacks

94 tackles for loss

142 QB hits

Yes, it's early, but the 2025 Broncos' pass rush could somehow one-up their 2024 version. Denver led the NFL with 63 sacks last year and had nine more than the next-closest opponent, the Baltimore Ravens.

They are also on pace to have more tackles for loss and QB hits. Denver set a team-record with their 63 sacks last year, but the all-time single-season sack record is 72, so the Broncos are still off of that insane mark. However, you get the sense that if the offense can begin sustaining some drives, it takes a lot off the defense and should keep them fresher.

That could help out the secondary, which has struggled this year, and if the secondary is a bit improved, the pass rush will also improve.