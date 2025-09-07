Broncos are one fearless trade away from becoming Super Bowl favorites

The Denver Broncos could be one major trade away from truly emerging as a legitimate Super Bowl contender in 2025.

It's clear that this roster is as good as it's been since the team last won the Super Bowl in the 2015 NFL Season. George Paton and Sean Payton have added a ton of talent to a roster that already had a good bit.

When Sean Payton came along in 2023, the Broncos had spotty talent that needed the right staff to bring in together, and here we are. Well, the Broncos embark on their 2025 NFL Season, opening the season up against the Tennessee Titans in a crucial Week 1 showdown. On a broader note, is this team just one more notable move away from emerging as a contender?

It might take just one more move for the Broncos to become Super Bowl contenders

Fearless would be the perfect word, as the Broncos will have to be fearless if they plan on trading for someone. Ideally, the Broncos are in a position to add a player or two at the NFL trade deadline. This is about halfway through the season.

Denver should also look to add a player if the circumstances are right, and if they are clearly on the cusp of contention, they should not think twice. Well, who would they target? It's hard to say at the moment, as there could be some unexpectedly good and bad teams in 2025 that throw things off, but at the moment, it's not looking too promising for the New York Jets.

So that brings me to none other than ILB Quincy Williams, but why him?

Well, I'll tell you. Williams is a former first-team All-Pro. He was given this honor in the 2023 NFL Season after a great year racking up 10 passes defended, two forced fumbles, two sacks, 139 total tackles, and 15 tackles for loss.

In 2024, Williams had another great year with four passes defended, two sacks, 116 total tackles, and 14 tackles for loss. He's a high-end player at a huge position of need for the Denver Broncos, but why would the Jets trade him?

With the Jets likely not competitive this year, they could be an obvious team that sells at the deadline. Quincy Williams is a free agent next offseason, and with the Jets already having re-signed Jamien Sherwood in the offseason, how likely would it be that they re-sign Williams and have two big-time ILB contracts on their books? Not very.

When you consider that New York also needs to find a franchise QB, it makes even more sense that Quincy Williams is not a part of their long-term plans. It would be wise for them to simply trade him during the season and get some draft capital back in return, as he could simply walk for free in free agency in 2026.

The Denver Broncos could pull off this one bold trade and get right into contention.