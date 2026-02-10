Broncos already named a landing spot for Super Bowl 60 star

Had J.K. Dobbins not gotten hurt for the Denver Broncos back in Week 10, there is a legitimate chance this team at least makes it to the Super Bowl. One of the more frustrating things about the Dobbins' injury is that quarterback Bo Nix began to hit his stride after the run game took a hit.

Nix was dealing with some early-season struggles which even carried into the middle of the 2025 campaign, and that Week 10 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders may have actually been one of Nix's worst games as a pro.

The biggest issue on the offensive side of the ball heading into free agency is the running back position, as the Broncos just did not get good enough production from RJ Harvey, who might not be an every-down back in this league, unfortunately.

Well, Super Bowl 60 just concluded, and the Broncos have already been named a fit for the game's MVP.

Bleacher Report already named Kenneth Walker as a target for the Denver Broncos

Moe Moton fleshed out in Bleacher Report why Kenneth Walker would be a fit for the Broncos in free agency.



"In Week 10 of the 2025 campaign, the Denver Broncos lost running back J.K. Dobbins to a season-ending foot injury. The 27-year-old has yet to play through a full NFL season.



Because of his history of knee and foot injuries, Denver might decide not to re-sign him. Instead, it might hope to land a more reliable ball-carrier to pair with RJ Harvey.



Harvey didn't show enough on the ground as a rookie to make a case for the lead position in 2026. Although he logged double-digit rush attempts in eight games, the 2025 second-rounder averaged less than 3.5 yards per carry in six of those contests.



While Harvey may be better suited for a complementary role with pass-catching responsibilities, Walker can handle designed runs between the tackles on early downs.



The Broncos don't have a high-octane aerial attack, so they need to balance their offense with a productive ground game that features a lead running back, much like Seattle just did. Walker checks that box."

Moton hits the nail on the head with this analysis of the Broncos' running back situation. Even though Dobbins was extremely efficient in 2025 for the Broncos, his inability to stay healthy for a full season might force Denver to go in another direction, even with Dobbins being a beloved locker room presence.

And given how massive a season 2026 could be, the Broncos can't really just hope that someone like Dobbins stays healthy. Unfortunately, his time with Denver could be up, and as Moton notes, Harvey didn't necessarily show an ability to be an every-down back for the Broncos.

Outside of a few explosive runs here and there, Harvey just wasn't consistent enough on early downs. Well, Walker would be the type of consistency Denver needs. Not only has he displayed an ability to be an every-down back, as we saw in Super Bowl 60, but Walker also has some blazing speed and can simply outrun most players on the field.

According to data from PFF, in the 2025 season, Walker had just one fumble, 61 forced missed tackles, which was the fifth-best mark in the league, and had 33 runs of 10 yards or more, which was the sixth-best mark in the NFL.

He's a complete running back who also offers some upside as a pass-catcher out of the backfield. With Walker having a strong performance in Super Bowl 60, the Seattle Seahawks might be more motivated than ever to get him under contract on a long-term deal, but there's no guarantee that happens.

If Walker were to hit free agency in March and be up for grabs, the Broncos would have to make an aggressive push.