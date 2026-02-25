Broncos All-Big Ten 2026 NFL Mock Draft gives Bo Nix multiple new weapons

The Denver Broncos proved to be way ahead of schedule in 2025, as they made it to the AFC Championship and could have been a healthy Bo Nix away from a Super Bowl appearance for the first time in over a decade.

With the rest of the AFC improving around them, Sean Payton and GM George Paton need to knock it out of the park in the 2026 NFL Draft, especially as it pertains to getting Nix more help.

Even if the Broncos only use their picks on players from the Big Ten Conference, Denver fans should feel confident in their ability to build a sustainable winner in Nix's prime.

Denver Broncos All-Big Ten 2026 NFL Mock Draft

Round 1, Pick 30: Omar Cooper Jr., WR, Indiana

Cooper has been flying up draft boards lately, and his playmaking after the catch will likely be of interest to Payton and a Denver team in need of some major upgrades in the wide receiver room.

Round 2, Pick 62: Max Klare, TE, Ohio State

Even in a weak tight end class, Klare is slowly emerging as the best non-Kenyon Sadiq name in this class. Klare is not a better blocker than most in this class, but the receiving upside is worth taking a chance on.

Round 3, Pick 94: Jonah Coleman, RB, Washington

What Coleman lacks in breakaway speed, he makes up for in a punishing style between the tackles that will lead to him grinding out consistent yardage behind a quality Broncos offensive line. Coleman can fix the backfield without paying a free agent big money.

Round 4, Pick 108: Anthony Lucas, EDGE, USC

Lucas is a case of the production not matching the athletic traits, but Vance Joseph seems like the coordinator who can get the most out of someone who fits in well with Denver's scheme.

Round 4, Pick 130: Zane Durant, DT, Penn State

The Broncos were one of the best in the league at stopping the run, so why not reinforce a strength by bringing a rock-solid people-mover in Durant to the fold?

Round 5, Pick 168: Bryce Boettcher, LB, Oregon

Boettcher would have gone much higher if he were a bit bigger, but he has a very advanced football brain that lets him fly around the field. Denver may have been very impressed by his Senior Bowl performances.

Round 7, Pick 247: Hank Beatty, WR, Illinois

Beatty has shown not only some potential as a returner should something happen to Marvin Mims, but he also catches just about everything thrown his way. He will make for valuable wide receiver depth.

Round 7, Pick 255: Alex Harkey, OT, Oregon

Harkey's game is all about power and imposing his will in the run game. The Broncos, however, will need to decide if that aggression is better served at tackle or guard.