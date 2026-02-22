3 free agents Broncos should not hesitate to pay whatever it takes to sign

The Denver Broncos 2026 free agency period could end up going down in all-time team history, whether good or bad. With the team having gotten within one game of the Super Bowl, this upcoming offseason is one of the more important of any team in the NFL.

The Broncos do have enough cap space and draft picks to not only make some free agent signings, but to also swing a major trade for key help on both sides of the ball. The front office must do right by Bo Nix and the current era the team is in and get aggressive for the right players.

No matter the cost, the Broncos have to do whatever it takes to bring these three players onto the team when free agency begins in mid-March.

These free agents have to be center-focus for the Denver Broncos

Breece Hall, RB

The New York Jets could put the franchise tag on Breece Hall and keep him with the team for another year, but they could also not do that and simply allow Hall to sign with a new team. The main reason why the Jets may not do this is because of the other massive roster holes this team has.

Besides not having any semblance of a quarterback plan, the entire defense needs a lift, and the team may have a lame duck coaching staff at the moment. Overall, Hall should be a huge target for the Broncos if he does indeed hit the market. Hall has a ton of upside as a receiver and has produced on the ground all four years of his career despite being on the Jets.

He's also younger than RJ Harvey, which never seems real no matter how much I type that. In four years with the Jets, Hall has racked up 5,040 yards and 27 touchdowns, averaging 1,530 scrimmage yards per 17-game season.

Devin Lloyd, LB

After a Pro Bowl and second-team All-Pro season, Devin Lloyd should firmly be on the radar for the Broncos, as the team's inside linebacker room has been rather uninspiring the past few seasons. Lloyd had five interceptions, seven passes defended, six tackles for loss, and 10 quarterback hits in 2025 for the Jacksonville Jaguars.

According to PFF's data, Lloyd allowed a stellar 69.2 passer rating when in coverage. Overall, Lloyd emerged as one of the best linebackers in the NFL in 2025 and would be a perfect fit in Vance Joseph's defense. This potential signing would surely also take the Broncos out of the running to bring back someone like Alex Singleton, who is unfortunately not a starting-caliber player anymore.

Cade Otton, TE

Cade Otton isn't a big-name like David Njoku or Dallas Goedert at the tight end position, but he's younger than those two and is a legitimate in-line tight end, which is a type of player Denver has been missing. Otton blocks well and is a sold receiver. While Otton isn't in the tier of the top tight ends in the league, he'd bring a much-needed skillset to the offense, and not only would the rushing attack improve, but his ability to block could also free things up for other pass-catchers, especially Evan Engram.

It remains to be seen if the Broncos would pay notable money to two tight ends, but the type of player Otton is has been a massive missing link on offense. Spotrac notes that Otton's per-year market value is just under $8 million per season, and that, in my view, would be a total steal.